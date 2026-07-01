July 4 in the Inland Northwest: How to watch America 250 celebrations in Coeur d’Alene, Liberty Lake and Newport

Anticipating high attendance, many Eastern Washington communities are scaling up preparations for the Fourth of July to commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Those organizing the events said they are meant to transcend ideological differences.

“When people see that we’re here and we’re celebrating everyone and everyone’s thoughts and beliefs and political, religious views – all of that – it helps people realize that we’re all in this together and that we’re here to unite and not separate,” said Briana Azevedo, who is organizing Coeur d’Alene’s Independence Day parade.

Coeur d’Alene

Azevedo anticipates around 30,000 people in downtown Coeur d’Alene to watch the annual American Heroes Parade. Its theme this year is “America 250: From Liberty to Legacy.”

Between 75,000 and 100,000 visitors flock to Coeur d’Alene annually for Fourth of July celebrations. Due to the America 250th celebration and a higher parade entry than in years past, Azevedo expects an especially high turnout.

“I think that people want to celebrate this big milestone, and usually that ends up being … going downtown to see big parades,” Azevedo said.

Coeur d’Alene celebrations will start Friday with the 10 a.m. Kiddie Parade on Sherman Avenue.

This year, the Fourth of July American Heroes parade will span from 15th to 23rd streets with 104 parade entries, compared to just more than 90 last year. It runs from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The parade will feature a military flyover with two A-10 Thunderbolts, preceded by the national anthem.

During the parade, the Coeur d’Alene Regional Chamber and sponsor Idaho Central Credit Union will recognize 94-year-old Korean War veteran Chuck Riffel as Coeur d’Alene’s 2026 Military Hero of the Year. The city will also honor Coeur d’Alene Grand Marshals Steve and Judy Meyer.

In Coeur d’Alene, day parking costs are $20. Azevedo recommends that parade attendees arrive early at City Hall or the Public Library for parking. Curb parking is available in paid, two -hour increments.

As Coeur d’Alene scales up its facilities to meet demand for the Fourth of July weekend, businesses expect more patrons.

“It very much benefits … the downtown businesses, but also just Coeur d’Alene in general,” Azevedo said.

Newport

In the Pend Oreille County Courthouse, Pend Oreille Historical Society Board of Administrations Secretary Sue Mauro arranged a display of historic artifacts that exude patriotism: a brick from George Washington’s grave, a brick from Boston’s Old North Church that Paul Revere passed on horseback during his midnight ride in April 1775 and a 1915 photo of the Liberty Bell in Spokane during its national tour.

Tuesday, the Pend Oreille County Courthouse hosted a public reading of the Declaration of Independence, followed by an America250 Tree dedication.

“I think there’s going to be a lot of out-of-towners coming,” said Mauro, who began promoting the America 250 Celebration in March with more than 200 letters to regional businesses, schools and civic clubs. “It’s just a big deal, the 250th.”

The Pend Oreille County Historical Society, entirely volunteer-staffed since 1966, received a grant to celebrate the 250th anniversary from Washington State Historical Society.

“We really heavily rely on grants,” Mauro said.

Mauro recommends the 10 p.m. firework show on Friday in the Kalispel Casino parking lot on the Pend Oreille River. It will precede the Northern Quest Casino’s Fourth of July Extravaganza in Airway Heights that starts at 4 p.m. Saturday and concludes with 10 p.m. fireworks.

Mauro said the public can visit the Pend Oreille County Historical Society’s Museum for free during the Newport Community Appreciation Event on Aug. 29 at 4 p.m. The tour will commemorate America’s 250th anniversary.

Liberty Lake

As the Liberty Lake America 250th Celebration coincides with the 25th anniversary of the city’s founding, Recreation Coordinator Mickael Stevens anticipates at least normal attendance. Other regional 250th celebrations may draw visitors elsewhere.

“Liberty Lake is a very tight-knit community. The citizens love the community and are always invested in making Liberty Lake better,” Stevens said.

The city’s firework show typically draws 3,000 to 4,000 spectators to Pavillion Park, making it the city’s most well-attended event, he said.

On Friday, outdoor music at 2:30 p.m. on the Liberty Lake waterfront will launch the city’s 7th annual boat parade.

At 2:30 p.m. Saturday, an art unveiling in Pavillion Park will ring in the Founders and Fireworks Fourth of July celebration, which will conclude with the city’s firework show at 10 p.m.

“We ended up combining our other large summer event, which is Barefoot in the Park, with our Fourth of July event and branded it as Founders and Fireworks to celebrate founding of the country, but also founding of Liberty Lake,” Stevens said.

Stevens notes that families looking to come should anticipate limited parking at Pavillion Park and expect a 30- to 45-minute wait to leave Liberty Lake after the firework show concludes.

In Newport, Coeur d’Alene and Liberty Lake, America’s 250th anniversary celebrations are a large-scale effort that will last into the summer, even after 4th of July celebrations wrap up.