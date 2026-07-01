Letters to the editor for July 1

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Support Cathcart for auditor

I’m asking you to join me in voting for Michael Cathcart for Spokane County auditor, the most qualified candidate with the greatest character and integrity. I met Cathcart when we were doorbelling for Michael Baumgartner in 2011. Cathcart is a hard worker from being a legislative aide, to Home Builders Association liaison, to Spokane City Councilman and becoming a dedicated husband and father in between. Cathcart garners respect for how he conducts himself as evidenced when he’s in the tiny minority and outvoted most of the time during City Council meetings. He remains calm and respectful.

There have been numerous recent Spokesman Review newspaper articles printed about controversies surrounding one of his competitors, Dale Whitaker. Vote the controversy-free candidate, Michael Cathcart, for Spokane County auditor.

Alene Lindstrand

Spokane

Tepid or bamboozled?

The Sunday headline calls the NW GOP’s response to the U.S.-Iran peace deal “tepid.” Well, it’s “tepid” because the peace deal simply codifies the war’s complete and utter failure. No nuclear deal, no restraint of Iranian missiles, no regime change (except a more radicalized one), and a big payday for Iran with reduced sanctions, release of $100 billion in frozen assets, and the promise of $300 billion reconstruction funding. Also, 13 Americans are dead, Iran’s proxies are alive and well, the Strait of Hormuz is still partially strangled by threat of Iranian attack on shipping. And, between the raw cost of the war and its inflationary impacts, we’ve coughed up around $100 billion for, well, nothing – except an enriched Iran, a stronger U.S. enemy and worldwide economic harm. (Obama’s deal looks outstanding by comparison).

In the subhead, Michael Baumgartner assures us Trump won’t be bamboozled. News flash: He already has been bamboozled, mostly by Netanyahu, but also by his own swagger – reinforced, of course, by legions of yes-men faithfully nodding like bobbleheads.

Now the bobbleheads up for re-election are “tepid.” No wonder. Maybe “flummoxed” or “totally irrational” are better characterizations.

Take your pick: “America and the world are safer for what’s happened over the last 12 months with respect to Iran,” according to Baumgartner. Or it’s “the worst foreign policy blunder in decades,” according to GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, a former Trump foot soldier, who is now free to speak his mind having been “primaried” by Trump.

Steven McNutt

Spokane