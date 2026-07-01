On Gardening: Let the good times roll with Superbells Double Mardi Gras

In 2027 Superbells Double Mardi Gras will make its debut offering gardeners a first of its kind as the double flowered calibrachoa blooms prolifically in lavender purple with fun splashes of yellow and white. Here it is partnered with Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo petunia. (Norman Winter/Tribune News Service)

By Norman Winter Tribune News Service

When Superbells calibrachoas made their debut, no one could have imagined where we would be today, not only in colors but with the addition of double-flowered selections. Last year Superbells Double Vintage Coral made its debut with an incredible nostalgic look, but with a color that is ever so rare in the garden.

This year a tip of the hat goes to Superbells Magic Double Grapefruit, which is absolutely mystifying as it changes colors right before your eyes, aging from a lemon yellow to a deep rose pink. And in 2027 you will gleefully be shouting “Laissez les bons temps rouler!” (Let the good times roll!) as Superbells Mardi Gras calibrachoa will be showing up at garden centers everywhere.

Like the others, Superbells Magic Mardi Gras will reach 6 to 12 inches in height with a spread of 24 inches. The tag nails its description, saying it’s the first of its kind, as the double-flowered calibrachoa blooms prolifically in lavender purple with fun splashes of yellow and white.

Your first reaction may be: These look like dainty little flowers. But as Proven Winners said, they are prolific and before you realize it, they have exploded with blooms. This explosion was front and center on a raised bed display planting at Young’s Plant Farm Annual Garden Tour this past June in Auburn, Alabama.

The colors will trigger those artistic design talents you may have been hiding for way too long. The Garden Guy immediately chose partners like Supertunia Tiara Blue petunias, which showed a magical attraction for each other in the first container. But it was made even better with the addition of Superbells Yellow calibrachoa. This meant that all colors in the new Superbells Double Mardi Gras echoed in the companions.

The next container I did featured the Supertunia Double Mardi Gras calibrachoa with Supertunia Mini Vista Indigo petunia, again a dreamy combo on its own. I did, however, add a third companion: the Luscious Royale Red Zone lantana. One color we have mentioned is white and it makes its appearance in the Mardi Gras. Hence the addition of the Luscious Royale Red Zone lantana gives an overall patriotic look to the mix.

While Young’s Plant Farm Annual Garden Tour certainly demonstrated the Superbells’ ability to dazzle in raised beds, for a floral ground cover look you may find it more suitable to grow them in baskets, boxes and containers. In these situations, you give the plants the ability to spill and tumble over the rim or edge to really stand out, creating a Kodak moment.

So, choose a good lightweight potting soil that has controlled released granular fertilizer incorporated and kick-start your new transplants. Typically, we water daily, which will leach out your nutrients. So, plan on making fertilization a regular garden regimen. I either use a dilute water-soluble mix every two to three weeks or add the granular fertilizer per label instructions.

It seems that at some point during the summer, the flowers look a little tired and need to be cut back. So, use a sharp pair of scissors and remove about a third of the foliage to generate new blooming stems that will carry you into fall.

I live in zone 8 Georgia and love to plant fresh Superbells, Supertunias and Superbenas in September and October when I find them. Tell your garden center you want to try the new Superbells Double Mardi Gras calibrachoas then plan on getting a supply.