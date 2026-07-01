Red Sox pick up Gonzaga product Brett Harris from Athletics

By Chris Cotillo Tribune News Service

BOSTON — With Willson Contreras facing the possibility of a suspension after his involvement in a brawl with the Nationals and pitcher Cade Cavalli on Wednesday, the Red Sox made a deal to add some corner infield depth.

Boston finalized a trade to obtain Brett Harris from the Athletics for right-handed pitching prospect Ben Hansen, sources confirmed early Wednesday. The A’s designated Harris for assignment four days ago. He was optioned to Triple-A Worcester.

Harris, who just turned 28, has appeared in 73 games for the Athletics over the last three years. Mainly playing third base, the Gonzaga product has logged a career .194 average with three homers and 17 RBIs in the majors. He appeared in 32 games last year and hit .274 with a .692 OPS. The A’s have mainly kept Harris at Triple-A this season and he has posted a .336 average with five homers, 34 RBIs and a .978 OPS in 37 games in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League. He has been limited to just five MLB games in 2026.

Harris is a right-handed hitter who is considered a strong defender and has logged time at third base (151 innings), first base (98) and second base (52) this season. He has minor league options remaining, so he’ll go to Triple-A Worcester to start, but he could be in play for a call-up if Contreras is suspended. The Red Sox cleared a spot on their 40-man roster late Tuesday by designating reliever Tommy Kahnle for assignment.