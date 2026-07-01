Reel Rundown: ‘Apex’ shows sheer strength of Charlize Theron, but weakness of screenplay

By Dan Webster For The Spokesman-Review

It should come as no surprise that Charlize Theron is a versatile actress. Not only did she star in the 2019 romantic comedy “Long Shot,” but she won a Best Actress Oscar for playing the serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003’s “Monster.”

In between, she’s played a number of action characters, most notably Imperator Furiosa in 2015’s “Mad Max: Fury Road.” That’s the movie that is closest to the role that she plays in “Apex,” a horror/action feature that is streaming on Netflix.

Theron plays Sasha, a woman haunted by a tragic incident that occurred while climbing a sheer cliff in Norway, the notorious Troll Wall, with her partner Tommy (Eric Bana). It seems Sasha habitually seeks out extreme challenges, and sometimes they go wrong.

Skip to five months later and she is off-road in Australia, driving alone and intent on, among other objectives, riding the rapids of Wandarra National Park. (Note: While the Troll Wall is indeed real, Wandarra is purely fictional.)

Before she goes into the park’s interior, though, she’s warned by a ranger not to travel alone. Underscoring his warning, a park office bulletin-board display features photos of people who have disappeared in the park without a trace.

Later, while buying supplies, she’s approached by a couple of creepy guys. Ignoring them, she encounters a far more pleasant-seeming guy, Ben (Taron Egerton), who – uh-oh! – gives her directions. And then she’s off.

It’s not hard to figure out what happens next, though it takes more than an hour for Sasha’s predicament to play out. After enduring more harassment from the creepy guys, Sasha ends up in a predator-prey situation with – well, of course, Ben who turns out to be a sociopathic back-country hunter.

In portraying Sasha, Theron is forced to undergo a range of physical challenges, many of which are indeed her and not one of several stunt actors. She reportedly trained with noted rock climber Beth Rodden, and the results are indeed impressive.

As Sasha, she tumbles down a steep incline, she races through what look to be Class V (and maybe VI) rapids, falls a couple of times over waterfalls, fights her way through thick forests and, in the film’s climactic scene, ascends the face of a steep rocky gorge. Meanwhile, the chillingly effective Egerton matches her step for step.

It’s all fairly impressive, as is the landscape the two rush through. Director Baltazar Kormákur, working from a script by Jeremy Robbins, shot the action in several Australian locations, including the Blue Mountains and Royal National Parks and landmarks such as Ginninderra Falls and Glenbrook Gorge.

What’s less impressive is Robbins’ screenplay, which borrows its basic theme from any number of other movies. Among them are 2005’s “Wolf Creek,” 1994’s “The River Wild” and 1972’s “Deliverance.” Yet it doesn’t improve on any of them, stumbling to a kind of psychological reckoning for Sasha while offering up a series of nastily graphic images.

Still, in addition to the scenery, watching Theron work is the best quality the film has to offer. Whether flailing through white-water river waves or clinging precariously to a rocky ledge hundreds of feet in the air, she makes everything look believable.

And even while wearing a mask of mud, she looks good while doing so.