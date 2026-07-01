Sunny skies for Spokane area for Independence Day weekend

Gabe Allison, 11, holds up a crawdad that he scooped into a fishing net from the Spokane River on Tuesday in Spokane’s Riverfront Park. He and brother Ian, 9, gave the freshwater crustacean a good examination before returning it safely to the river. (COLIN MULVANY /THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

From staff reports

Sunny skies are on the way for the holiday weekend.

Temperatures in the 80s are expected Friday through Sunday and will rise into the 90s starting Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

There are chances of isolated showers in the mountains of northeastern Washington on Thursday and Friday, “but nothing in Spokane,” said Rachael Fewkes, weather service meteorologist.

Spokane received about a quarter-inch of rain last month, about an inch less than normal for June. The U.S. Drought Monitor shows most of Eastern Washington, including the eastern half of Spokane County, in a moderate drought. Most of North Idaho is listed in a moderate or severe drought.

Breezy weather also means elevated fire risk, especially in central Washington, the NWS said.