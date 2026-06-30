Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce marriage at MSG to feature castle, strictly no phones

By Brian Niemietz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — With numerous media outlets reporting that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce will tie the knot at Madison Square Garden on Friday, new information is coming to light about how that big day may look.

The two-day festivities will begin Thursday evening with an event for 100 guests, according to ABC News. That relatively intimate shindig begins at 6 p.m. CNN said it’s being described as a wedding “rehearsal.”

Day Two’s activities start with a 4 p.m. happy hour to kick off a party expected to last 12 hours, until 4 a.m. Saturday. It’ll reportedly be attended by 1,000 guests.

No phones will be allowed inside either event. Streets near Madison Square Garden are expected to be closed to vehicular traffic and pedestrians. Invites include watermarks that are unique to each guest.

TMZ reported that a giant white staircase was brought into the World’s Most Famous Arena Tuesday. It’s believed to be part of a fairy-tale castle being instructed inside the Garden.

Crews reportedly spent Monday “draping virtually every inch of the arena.”

The material being used is said to be of a neutral color that can take on a wide range of looks with creative lighting. An actual garden of some sort also appears to be part of the theme.

The big wedding between arguably pop music’s biggest star and one of pro football’s most decorated tight ends is expected to be catered by eateries approved by Swift.

The 36-year-old soon-to-be bride and groom are believed to have started dating in July 2023. The couple has confirmed no details regarding their big day. They announced their engagement on social media on Aug. 26, 2025.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the couple posted on Instagram.