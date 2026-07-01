This day in history: Auditor ‘suggested’ (or maybe ‘demanded’) his workers contribute to re-election campaign. Automatic telephones were about to be installed in Spokane

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: An ardent “Beatles collector” was making Spokane into one of the “Beatlemania memorabilia capitals of the world,” said the Spokane Chronicle.

T.J. “Tom” Meenach III, a 25-year-old Spokane real estate appraiser was known far and wide as a top Beatlemaniac.

The Spokane Daily Chronicle profiled T.J. “Tom” Meenach Jr., a massive Beatle collector. Meenach was currently preparing to man a booth at a gigantic Beatles fan convention in Seattle, and hoped to bring $3,000 in sales. (Spokesman-Review archives)

The Post Office knew that letters addressed simply to “Beatles, Spokane, Wash.” were intended for Meenach and his wife Betsy.

“A man at the Post Office told us that, with the exception of Santa, never before has a person written one word on an envelope and they have known where to send it,” said Betsy.

Meenach’s collection included 400 original albums, 250 singles, and “a number of books and magazines about the British group.”

He obtained, through another collector, a framed gold-plated single of the song “Yellow Submarine,” which was given to the group after the song sold a million copies.

From 1926: A modern innovation was on the way in downtown Spokane: “automatic telephones.”

Automatic phones would do away with the need to have a switchboard operator connect a call manually. A caller would use a rotary dial to make the connection .

“Installation of automatic telephones will begin in the downtown district on July 15 and will continue at the rate of 1,000 per month until the 6,000 Main phones have been converted to dial models,” said a telephone company manager.

“In dialing here, the customer will dial M (for Main) and then the four units of the number,” said the Chronicle.

“Automatic telephones” were soon to be installed in Spokane, reducing the need for switchboard operators, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 1, 1926. The newspaper also ran a picture of Ed Sanganden, who found a rusty saber in Liberty Lake and donated it to what is now the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture. It was inscribed with the date 1848 and the initials J.W.H. (Spokesman-Review archives)

In other news, Spokane County Auditor Elmer Bartlett acknowledged that he suggested to his employees they give 40% of one month’s salary to his re-election campaign fund.

Two sources who worked in the office and granted anonymity by the Spokane Daily Chronicle told the newspaper that the “suggestion” really was a “demand” and that Bartlett told them he would take the money in three payments over 90 days.

Bartlett told the newspaper it was a “customary rule” in county offices for elected officials to ask employees to help fund their re-elections.

“Go see the other county officials,” Bartlett said, “and see whether they tell you a lie or the truth about this rule, which is not exactly a rule, but a willingness on the part of the deputies to assist in the re-election of their boss.”