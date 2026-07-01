Tommy Hopfe homers, extends hitting streak in Spokane Indians 5-3 win over Hillsboro | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Tommy Hopfe homered, extending his hitting streak to 17 games, and the Spokane Indians held off the Hillsboro Hops 5-3 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark.

The Indians (7-4) won their fifth in a row and moved into first place in the NWL second half standings.

Hopfe’s lead-off homer in the third inning tied the game 1-1.

It stayed tied until the bottom of the fifth when Slade Caldwell lined a homer to right, a two-run shot, off Indians starter Jordy Vargas.

Tevin Tucker led off the seventh with a single, stole second and went to third on the catcher’s throwing error. Hopfe walked and stole second, then Jacob Humphrey’s fly out to center was deep enough to plate Tucker without a throw.

Ethan Hedges’ third hit and second double of the game went into the right field corner to plate Hopfe and Tanner Thach singled to center to drive in Hedges to put the Indians up 4-3.

They added a run in the eighth. Jacob Hinderleider (3-for-4) led off with a double, moved to third on a single by Kelvin Hidalgo and scored on a sacrifice bunt by Kevin Fitzer.

Nathan Blasick allowed a hit in the ninth but struck out the last two batters looking to earn his fifth save.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.