U.S. adds to World Cup glory with 2-0 win vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina

By Cam Inman Bay Area News Group

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Levi’s Stadium’s capacity crowd, dressed in a red-white-and-blue bouquet, rose in unison and wildly celebrated Malik Tillman’s incredulous insurance goal that would secure the United States’ path to the World Cup’s round of 16.

Those fans remained on their feet until the undermanned USA side emerged with a 2-0, ultra-intense victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Next stop is in Seattle for a Monday date against Belgium, which improbably won there Wednesday with a 3-2 comeback over Senegal.

That the U.S. is advancing is historic, seeing how it won only one of its previous eight knockout-phase games in World Cup history. Making it loom larger in American lore is the fact this shutout came about playing a man down the final 30-plus minutes.

It wasn’t until Tillman banged home his goal, on a free kick just outside the penalty box in the 82nd minute, that the U.S. seemed relatively out of danger of a shocking collapse and exit as co-host.

Less than 20 minutes before Tillman’s offensive heroics, Folarin Balogun was aghast as he walked off the field with the U.S. clinging to a 1-0 lead, an advantage that came about because of his 45th-minute goal.

His 64th-minute ejection forced his teammates to play a man down the remainder, and while they survived here, they’ll also be without him next match.

U.S. goalkeeper Matt Freese made three saves, including one just minutes after Balogun forced the U.S. into a missing-man formation of four defenders, four midfielders and Christian Pulisic up top.

The goal that bailed out the U.S. came when Tillman’s right-footed blast powered past the top of a Bosnian wall and inside the left post. Boom. Just like that, breathing room.

Only a few minutes earlier, the U.S. thought it had a 2-0 lead but an offside call nullified a 79th-minute goal by Pulisic.

The game, and possibly the United States’ tournament fate, seemed in jeopardy once a 61st-minute replay review (Video Assistant Referee) resulted in Balogun’s red card. In challenging Tarik Muharemovic for the ball, Balogun’s right foot stomped on Muharemovic’s right heel.

Balogun’s fancy footwork broke a scoreless deadlock 45 minutes into the action, booting a left-footed shot through the outstretched legs of Bosnian goalkeeper Niola Vasilj. Balogun, just inside the penalty box, collected Tillman’s pass that deflected off Muharemovic. That play effectively started once defender Tim Ream tracked down a goal kick near the half line, then passed up to Tyler Adams for a nonchalant, back-heel to Tillman.

Balogun, some eight minutes later, nearly sent the U.S. into halftime with a 2-0 lead, only for his close-range shot to careen off the crossbar.

It was Balogun who scored the United States’ first two goals – after an opening-minutes own goal by Paraguay – in their 4-1 victorious World Cup debut three weeks ago.

Thirty minutes into this match, fans booed over a no-call when Balogun went down in the penalty box upon being kicked in the shin. A minute later, he appeared to score on a 16-yard shot that screamed inside the right post, only to get caught offside before Weston McKennie’s cross.

Tensions rose in the final minutes before halftime, with Adams getting struck in the head by an elbow, then a few minutes later it was Adams’ knee slamming into the face of Bosnia forward Kerim Alajbegovic.