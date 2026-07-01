USMNT vs. Belgium in the World Cup. All you need to know about round of 16 opponents

By Thom Harris The Athletic

It’s official. The United States will face Belgium for a place in the last eight of the 2026 World Cup.

That did not always look to be the case. The U.S. had to hold on with 10 men to beat Bosnia 2-0, while Belgium had their own roller coaster ride to set up a repeat of the last 16 tie from the 2014 World Cup, when the U.S. were beaten 2-1.

Rudi Garcia’s side needed two goals in the final five minutes of regulation time on Wednesday to bring the knockout tie with Senegal back to 2-2, before a last-gasp penalty in extra time – the latest goal in World Cup history – was coolly dispatched by Youri Tielemans to reach the next round. They are ranked No. 9 in the world, the U.S. 17th.

It has to be said, this was not vintage Belgium. They struggled to create until their final flourish, and were slightly rigid and uninventive on the ball. Aside from their 5-1 win over New Zealand, where the gulf in individual quality showed, they have not been fluid in possession throughout the tournament, struggling to get star players Kevin De Bruyne and Jeremy Doku involved in the game.

But as we saw earlier today, they can punish wastefulness and any lapses of concentration, as courageous substitutions and Premier League quality came up with big moments to nick the game away.

Who have been their star performers?

It has been a disappointing tournament so far for Doku, an unrelenting dribbler for Manchester City who loves to run at his full-back and wriggle into the penalty area. No player completed more take-ons in the Premier League last season, while his end-product has markedly improved, racking up 12 assists in all competitions in 2024-25.

He should not be written off despite his frustrating start, but it has largely been Leandro Trossard providing the attacking inspiration. No player has created more than his 16 chances from open play at this World Cup, providing the crucial curling cross for Tielemans’ late equalizer earlier today.

Romelu Lukaku is now 33, but still has a nose for goal, as his dart to the near-post for Belgium’s opener showed. A powerful, bulky striker, he can hold off defenders, sprint in behind and threaten in the air, having scored 92 goals in 130 caps for his country.

Elsewhere, Belgium have been strong from attacking set-pieces this tournament – no team can beat their 21 shots from dead-ball situations. Another reason for Pochettino’s men to be wary if the game stays tight.

What to know about how Belgium play

Like most European nations towards the top of the FIFA rankings, Belgium aims to build with controlled possession and force the opposition towards their own goal. They have technical quality at the base of midfield in Tielemans, while De Bruyne is given freedom to roam, alongside Hans Vanaken, to pick up the ball in dangerous areas.

They were frequently tasked with breaking down deep defenses throughout their group-stage campaign; according to FIFA Football Performance Insights’ enhanced data set, only three teams have spent more of their time against low-blocks. It allowed Rudi Garcia’s team to control the flow of their games, but they struggled against Iran and Egypt to work the ball quickly enough around the opposition’s shape.

In that regard, the link-up between wingers and full-backs is crucial for Belgium. Without the right movement, wingers Doku and Trossard can be left against multiple defenders.

In the example below, left-back Maxim De Cuyper scampers forward on the underlap, occupying a defender allowing Doku to take on his man. He chops inside and finds De Bruyne, who in turn plays an incisive first-time pass through to the full-back and into the box, an example of the quick combination play they need out wide to break through.

Only three full-backs have taken more touches inside the box than De Cuyper at this summer’s tournament, dangerous when he can ghost into those areas with attention on Doku out wide.

Garcia made the brave decision to withdraw De Bruyne and Doku before the hour mark against Senegal, while he also sacrificed tempo-setting midfielder Vanaken for the more dynamic Diego Moreira.

Winger Dodi Lukebakio injected some pace and positivity cutting inside from the right, while record goalscorer Lukaku also came off the bench to score. It highlights the different profiles of players at Belgium’s disposal, able to switch up their attacking approach when things don’t go their way.

The USMNT cannot afford to switch off as long as Belgium are still in the game.

What are their weaknesses?

Belgium have not found it easy to move the ball through the center of the pitch, resorting too often to recycling the ball side-to-side while they try to set wingers away.

As we can see from their passing network against Senegal, center-backs Arthur Theate and Brandon Mechele were not able to find midfielders Vanaken and Tielemans further forward, both of whom often dropped deep to pick up short passes.

Trossard also dropped deep to help out, but it led to isolated attackers and full-backs who struggled to get forward to supplement the attack.

Without the ball, Belgium are not the most athletic side and may struggle with more end-to-end games. Amadou Onana can come into the starting XI, an anchoring midfielder who eats up ground and wins a high share of his tackles, but otherwise they lack pace and physicality in midfield.

In truth, any USMNT fans who caught Belgium’s comeback win this afternoon might have been secretly relieved to have avoided Senegal, who looked much the better side for large portions of the game. But with the experience and knowhow throughout the Belgium squad, they face a similarly daunting challenge.

This article originally appeared in The Athletic.