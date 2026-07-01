Velocity suffer second home loss of season, fall 1-0 to Forward Madison

From staff reports

The Spokane Velocity dominated the stat sheet, but surrendered an own goal in the first half and never found the equalizer, dropping a 1-0 decision to Forward Madison in a USL League One matchup at ONE Spokane Stadium.

Madison (8-4-2) caught a break in the 31st minute, when Spokane defender Gagi Margvelashvili gave up an own goal.

The Velocity (7-6-2) controlled possession for 65% of the match, outshot Madison 15-5 (7-2 on target), had a 47-9 advantage in touches in the opponent’s box, and had 12 corner kicks to two for the visitors, but couldn’t capitalize and absorbed their second home loss of the season after winning their first eight games at ONE Spokane Stadium.