Venezuela quake death toll tops 2,295 as missing-persons crisis deepens

By Antonio María Delgado Miami Herald

Venezuela’s earthquake catastrophe entered its seventh day Wednesday with the official death toll climbing to 2,295, while a deepening crisis over missing persons, displacements and deteriorating conditions in the hardest-hit areas intensified pressure on the country’s fragile post-Maduro government.

The twin 7.2 and 7.5 magnitude earthquakes that struck north-central Venezuela on June 24, just 39 seconds apart, have now left 11,267 people injured, according to updated figures released by National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez, who has been leading the government’s public response to the disaster.

Authorities said 782 aftershocks have been recorded since the main quakes, though their frequency and average magnitude continue to decline – an encouraging sign that seismic activity may be gradually subsiding, even if the risk of a major aftershock has not fully disappeared.

“The threat appears to be diminishing, but it has not disappeared,” Rodríguez said during a Wednesday press briefing.

Despite fading hopes of finding additional survivors, officials said rescue crews remain active across disaster zones, continuing what Rodríguez described as an unrelenting search for people still trapped beneath collapsed structures.

A girl rescued alive on Tuesday brought the total number of people pulled from rubble by rescue teams to 6,461, according to official figures.

More than 4,000 international rescuers remain deployed in affected areas alongside over 26,000 Venezuelan military, police, firefighters and emergency personnel, supported by more than 17,800 volunteers, Rodríguez said.

But as the rescue operation enters its second week, the focus is increasingly shifting from survival to humanitarian stabilization – and to a growing question haunting families and rescuers:

How many people are still buried beneath the rubble?

That question remains one of the biggest unknowns of the disaster.

While the government has not updated a formal nationwide missing-person tally in recent days, outside estimates suggest the number may be staggering.

The United Nations and international aid organizations estimate that roughly 50,000 people remain missing or unaccounted for, while citizen-led tracking registries such as Páginas Ciudadanas have documented more than 43,000 unresolved missing-person cases.

In La Guaira, the coastal state hardest hit by the disaster, many residents increasingly fear the true death toll may be far higher than official figures suggest.

A week after the earthquakes, the scale of the catastrophe is no longer measured only in collapsed buildings or rising casualty counts.

It is also impossible to ignore in the air.

Across parts of Catia La Mar, Caraballeda and Los Corales, the smell of decomposition has become inescapable, as bodies continue to be recovered from collapsed apartment towers, homes, businesses and public buildings.

For many residents, the odor has become a grim reminder that countless victims may still remain buried beneath the debris.

In neighborhoods reduced to rubble, families continue searching for loved ones without answers – uncertain whether relatives escaped, remain trapped alive, or are among the dead.

Some residents say the lack of reliable information has become nearly as devastating as the physical destruction itself.

Emergency specialists warn that Venezuela lacks the institutional capacity and disaster-management infrastructure typically needed to handle a catastrophe of this scale, particularly amid years of economic collapse and institutional erosion.

That weakness is becoming increasingly visible in the growing information vacuum.

In La Guaira, morgues remain overwhelmed.

Authorities have resorted to setting up temporary open-air body identification zones near the port, where families attempt to identify remains under difficult conditions.

The humanitarian strain extends well beyond search operations.

Rodríguez said authorities have assisted 81,589 families, distributed 8.89 million kilograms of food, and delivered 27,714 food packages directly to affected populations.

A total of 17,026 patients have received medical attention in hospitals, triage centers and field operations. Of those, 4,565 required hospitalization, though officials said nearly 14,000 patients have already been discharged after recovering.

The number of people officially classified as “damnificados” – displaced or rendered homeless by the disaster – now stands at 12,841, though the broader number of people suffering direct physical, psychological or housing-related impacts has reached 26,403, Rodríguez said.

The government said 25 temporary camps are now operating nationwide: 13 in La Guaira, 8 in Caracas, 2 in Miranda, 1 in Carabobo and 1 in Yaracuy.

Rodríguez said interim President Delcy Rodríguez has ordered an accelerated transition from improvised encampments to more stable temporary shelters with medical and psychological support.

He also announced special emergency housing measures for doctors, nurses, firefighters, police and military personnel whose homes were destroyed or rendered uninhabitable.

Those workers will be temporarily housed in hotels in Caracas while authorities develop permanent housing solutions, he said.

The announcement reflects a broader shift in the government’s response, from immediate rescue toward temporary housing and eventual reconstruction.

Rodríguez said the government is already preparing plans for an accelerated home-building program to replace destroyed housing.

Yet public frustration remains high.

In many of the worst-hit areas, residents continue to complain about limited access to potable water, power outages, communications failures and insufficient official information.

Many displaced families remain sheltering in churches, schools and improvised camps, unwilling to return to cracked buildings they fear could collapse in future aftershocks.

Rodríguez also issued a forceful warning against misinformation, blaming false reports – including a widely circulated tsunami rumor – for causing panic and delaying rescue efforts during the critical early phase of the emergency.

“A lie can cost human lives,” he said.

Still, analysts say the growing frustration reflects deeper structural problems.

The disaster has exposed not only physical vulnerabilities in Venezuela’s infrastructure, but also longstanding weaknesses in state capacity, crisis communication and public trust.