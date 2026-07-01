WA attorney general’s office begins probe into Longview mill disaster

By Paige Cornwell Seattle Times

The Washington attorney general’s office will investigate the Longview packaging mill implosion that killed 11 workers in May and determine whether any criminal activity may have contributed to the disaster.

The attorney general’s office said Wednesday it has been given permission by the Cowlitz County prosecuting attorney’s office to examine what occurred when a tank at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility ruptured, spilling hundreds of thousands of gallons of white liquor, a highly caustic chemical. Eleven workers died and at least eight others were injured.

“Washington deserves a thorough investigation to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again,” Attorney General Nick Brown said in a news release.

The office noted in the release that it hasn’t made any allegations, nor does it presume any wrongdoing “actively contributed to the disaster at this time.”

Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen accepted the attorney general’s office’s offer to assist in the investigation. Under state law, the office may only undertake criminal prosecutions if a county prosecuting attorney or the governor requests it.

Three other state and federal investigations into the Southwest Washington disaster are also underway by the U.S. Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board, the Washington State Department of Labor and Industries and the Washington State Department of Ecology.