10 under $10 for the week of July 3-5

1 ‘Shrek 2’ – Join members of the community for a showing of the beloved second film of the “Shrek” franchise. 11 a.m. Friday. Garland Theater, 924 W. Garland Ave. Admission: Free.

2 Line Dance – A line dancing class designed for all ages and fitness levels. 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Shadle Park Library, 2111 W. Wellesley Ave. Admission: Free.

3 Pride Exhibition – This exhibition highlights artists from Spokane’s LGBTQ+ community and showcases a wide range of creative voices and mediums. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday. Spokane Art School, 503 E. Second Ave. Admission: Free.

4 Friends of the Library Book Sale – Shop gently used books, DVDs, CDs and more. Proceeds benefit the Sandpoint Library’s community programs and services. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Sandpoint Library, 1407 Cedar St., Sandpoint. Admission: Free.

5 The Third Cup: Community Tea Gathering – Each gathering is hosted by women who have experienced displacement and now call Spokane home. They prepare traditional tea and coffees from their own cultures and share the flavors, traditions, and stories behind them. 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Woman’s Club of Spokane, 1428 W. Ninth Ave. Admission: Free.

6 Scale House Market at the Quarry – Year-found farmer’s market with o Outdoor vendors, music and food on Wednesdays and Fridays starting at 3 p.m. and on Saturdays until 2 p.m. 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Fridays; 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sundays. Scale House, 4422 E. Eighth Ave. Admission: Free.

7 Riverfront Summer Carnival – features traditional rides, carnival games and treats. 12-11 p.m. Friday and 1-11 p.m. Saturday. Riverfront Park, 507 N. Howard St. Admission: Free.

8 Freedom: 250th Anniversary of the Declaration of Independence – The Jundt Art Museum has selected objects from its permanent collection where the individual artists connect images to the idea of “freedom,” and its common synonym “liberty.” 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. Jundt Art Museum, 200 E. Desmet Ave. Admission: Free.

9 Lilac City Vendor Fair – Featuring free and low-cost activities, workshops, live artists, food and beverage vendors, and giant lawn games. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Friday-Sunday. NorthTown Mall, 4750 N. Division St. Admission: Free.

10 Founders and Fireworks 2026 – This event features activities, food, contests, games, live music, and fireworks in celebration of America 250. 2-10 p.m. Saturday. Pavilion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. Admission: Free.