A Grip on Sports: The U.S. survives a controversial decision, and Bosnia-Herzegovina, to move on in the World Cup

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Let’s take a quick trip around the U.S.’s best coast this morning, shall we? Don’t forget to pack your brand new U.S. soccer jersey. You’ll need it, and your 401K, in Seattle on Monday.

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• Speaking of the Emerald City, let’s start there, shall we? After last night’s gritty 2-0 win over those bullies from Bosnia-Herzegovina, the U.S. Men’s National Team moved into the World Cup’s round of 16. In Seattle. On Monday.

Those lovable American underdogs from all over this downtrodden nation pulled together Wednesday to overcome not only the pressure of trying to win a knockout game for the first time in 24 years but also a horrendous VAR-instituted red card on their best goal scorer, Folarin Balogun. He won’t be available against Belgium.

• You know, FIFA, soccer’s governing body, has been accused of taking under-the-table payments about as often as the IOC. But that can’t be true. If it were, the organization would allow nations to appeal such inexcusable suspension decisions. (Red cards are not reviewable.) And then decide based on which of the two countries playing Monday offers the best contribution to the management’s retirement fund.

Is there any way Belgium could outbid Elon Musk, Steve Ballmer or the U.S. Treasury?

• As soon as the red card was pulled, the interweb exploded with side-by-side photos of Lionel Messi’s cleats digging into an opponent’s lower leg during a group-stage match and Balogun’s clipping the back of the Serbian player’s foot and ankle. One seemed more egregious than the other.

Messi wasn’t even booked. Balogun was sent to jail by Brazilian referee Raphael Claus, possibly for life.

• One nice thing about having a couple of soccer fans in the house last night? I really didn’t have to pay close attention to the match. All that was needed was quick access to a TV or a computer for a replay. The loud screaming always alerted me to whatever noteworthy play, good or bad, happened.

• The remodeled Pac-12 opened shop yesterday. It was a long slog from that day in 2022 when USC and UCLA announced they were headed to the Big Ten, starting the rock rolling off the mountain and crushing the best West Coast conference. Four years of catastrophe, acrimony, litigation and undaunted leadership led to yesterday’s rebuild. Everyone involved, including the fan bases, can take a deep breath. For a while.

The games will begin in a couple months.

• The Pac-12 wasn’t the only conference out West that debuted a new lineup Wednesday. The Mountain West was forced to, what with the Pac-12 grabbing five of its schools. The Big Sky? Sacramento State bailed, replaced by Southern Utah and Utah Tech. The WCC lost its star, Gonzaga, and added Denver. The Big West is also undergoing change after losing UC Davis and Hawaii to the Mountain West. The WAC name disappeared, though the conference has been rebuilt and rebranded.

Got all that? There will be a quiz when basketball season starts. First question: Who gets to claim Texas Western’s 1966 NCAA hoops title now?

• When Logan Gilbert threw the first pitch of the Mariners’ 2026 season back on March 26, the world was filled with hope. Today? Not so much. The M’s, heavy favorites to return to the postseason, are 44-43, tied with Texas for first place in the A.L. West. That’s not awful. But not anywhere near what folks expected.

And that record is reflected in how many All-Stars the team will have.

Back then, there seemed to be some givens. Cal Raleigh, of course. At least one of the starting pitchers, probably Bryan Woo or Gilbert. Maybe George Kirby. Certainly one of the relievers. Julio Rodriguez, if he got off to a hot start.

Instead, about the only consensus pick seems to be leftfielder Randy Arozarena, even though he’s not among the A.L. leaders in anything, except maybe hit by pitches. But he is having a solid season (a team-leading .283 average and an .812 OPS). And every team has to have one representative.

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WSU: Around the Pac-12, John Canzano uses the kickoff of the rebuilt conference and piggybacks his new ventures off that event. … There are stories about opening day we can pass along from Corvallis, Logan (home of Utah State), Fort Collins (Colorado State) and the San Marcos area (Texas State). … Football recruiting never stops, right? Not at Utah State. … Around the West Coast and the nation, recruiting never stops for offensive lineman either, at least not at Washington. … Oregon was not to be outdone.

Gonzaga: It’s not often we can pass along two stories about former Bulldogs and neither are basketball players. That’s the case today, though, starting with Dave Nichols’ piece on pitcher Gabriel Hughes being called up by the Rockies. Hughes, who also pitched for the Indians, did not pitch Wednesday. … Brett Harris was also traded from the Athletics to the Red Sox on Wednesday.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, Montana State’s football recruiting rolled on. … Northern Colorado’s players get to rest on the Fourth weekend. … Weber State is going to rely on its basketball centers. … The conference’s new members, Utah Tech and Southern Utah, celebrated a little yesterday.

Preps: There is a story on the S-R site today concerning USA Today’s quest to name the best high school athlete from each state. There are four from the Spokane area on the finalist list for Washington. If participating in three sports is mandatory (it isn’t but would be part of my criteria), then North Central’s Ryne Sandberg should win.

Indians: No, the Rockies didn’t replace the Indians’ roster after the first half. Other than promoting one of the better players. Instead, the guys in the Spokane uniforms are playing better, as illustrated by last night’s 5-3 win in Hillsboro. Dave has more in this game story.

Chiefs: Dave returns with a notebook, with a majority of the news dominated by WHL rule and schedule changes.

Velocity: After starting the season with a long home winning streak, Spokane has lost two consecutive matches at ONE Spokane Stadium. The second, 1-0 to Forward Madison on Wednesday night, came on an own-goal.

Mariners: The Mike Vorel column about trades that we linked when it ran in the Times? Available today on the S-R site. … The two star Double-A pitchers will also be part of the Future Stars game.

World Cup: The whole red-card discussion may have overpowered the significance of the U.S. win last night. But it shouldn’t. The win checked a lot of boxes for this team. And opened the door to an even tougher test next week with Belgium. … The tournament had other matches yesterday. And more today.

Kraken: After making a trade to get him recently, Seattle signed Mackie Samoskevich to a new contract.

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• What are you plans this weekend? If they include doing something outside, the Spokane weather seems ready to cooperate. That’s a good thing. Here’s another, a head’s up for Saturday. We won’t be here. It’s a tradition for Kim and I to get out really early that day and take a hike. We go a different place each year. Not going to miss it, even with her balky knee and my pain-in-the-neck neck. Until later …

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• Photos: The Spokesman-Review, Getty Images, Tribune News Service