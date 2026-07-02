Alan Liere’s hunting and fishing report for July 2, 2026

By Alan Liere The Spokesman-Review

Braggin’ rights: Idaho Falls angler Dylan Smith reeled in a new Idaho state catch-and-release record lake trout from Payette Lake in McCall on May 2, landing a 43.25-inch laker, which he measured and released. Smith is no stranger to catching big fish in Idaho. During an outing in 2018, he landed and recorded another impressive lake trout that eventually earned him a spot atop the record books.

Fish and Game biologists ask anglers to keep, kill and consume all walleye they catch outside of those waters. Most of the walleye caught in the Snake River have been between Asotin, Washington, and Heller Bar where the Grande Ronde flows into the Snake.

Walleye are typically a bad match for Idaho because they are native to large Midwestern lakes that have nearly unlimited schools of minnows, shiners and other baitfish that walleye live on. Those large baitfish populations are unavailable in most Idaho waters, which means walleye consume game fish to survive, and eventually outgrow their food base. That’s why Idaho Fish and Game is extremely selective where it manages for walleye fishing, which is limited to Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, Oneida Reservoir, and Oakley Reservoir – all of which are in southern or eastern Idaho.

Heads up: Catch and release steelhead fishing on the Clearwater and Snake rivers opened Wednesday in Idaho, as did the mountain lion hunting season.

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife fisheries managers will host an online public meeting on July 15 to discuss proposed plans to treat Fish Lake in Spokane County and Upper West Branch LeClerc Creek in Pend Oreille County with rotenone to remove undesirable and illegally stocked fish species. The virtual public meeting to discuss the planned lake and stream treatments is scheduled for 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 15. The meeting is available online via Microsoft Teams, or by phone at 1-564-999-2000, conference ID: 130 731 965 05#.

Overheard: The 2026-2027 Federal Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp – commonly known as the Duck Stamp – is now on sale. The three buffleheads featured on the new stamp by Minnesota artist James Hautman is the seventh he has designed for the U.S. Department of the Interior. His artwork was chosen in September 2025 from 290 entries. The 2026-2027 Junior Duck Stamp, which is also on sale now, features a pair of blue-winged teal painted by 17-year-old Nina Liang from Texas.

Tip of the week: An outstanding bait for catfish and bullheads are cheap wieners cut in 1-inch chunks and marinated overnight in a plastic bag containing a mixture of Kool-Aid, a little garlic powder and enough water to dissolve the Kool-Aid. Flavor of the Kool-Aid doesn’t seem to matter.

Fly fishing

Chubby/dropper combos are the go-to all summer on the Spokane River. Caddis are still hatching and some of the better caddis dry fly fishing is generally right before dark or at dark. Swinging soft hackles is fun and productive.

With the weather shifting, the recent lower temperatures have improved the fishing and kept area streams and rivers plugging along for a bit longer. When the heat returns this week, downsizing some fly sizes can be a good call, as fish will become more selective with pressure and lower water. Overall the St. Joe River is in prime summer shape

The lower Grande Ronde remains a good option for smallmouth bass. Smolt colored streamers and craw patterns, and there’s even the possibility of good topwater fishing. There’s also usually a few carp cruising around the area.

Browns Lake, northeast of Cusick, has rainbow and cutthroat up to 19 inches. The east end of the lake has been best lately with fast-sinking lines. Bayley Lake, northeast of Addy, has also been good for smaller trout.

Trout and kokanee

Day Rock Pond, Elsie Lake, Gene Day Pond and Osborne Pond in the Idaho Panhandle and Lower Glidden Lake in the Clearwater district will receive extra plants of rainbow trout in July.

Spectacle Lake, which is 7 miles northwest of Tonasket on the Loomis-Oroville Road, is producing rainbow and kokanee for trollers dragging red and white beads above a Gamakatsu hook bait with a couple maggots at about 25 feet.

Kokanee anglers at Dworshak Reservoir are seeing more adult kokanee this year than last, but the fish will be somewhat smaller, averaging approximately 9 to 10 inches in length. Assuming survival rates remain consistent with historical patterns, anglers should encounter greater numbers of kokanee throughout the reservoir.

Steelhead and salmon

This year’s sockeye run has come in well below an already low forecast, and the sockeye season has been canceled on the Brewster Pool.

Spiny ray

The three-day Bass Angler Magazine’s Vexus Pro-Am Bass Tournament at Potholes Reservoir brought top anglers from across the West. Bass fishing was excellent, as it has been for some time now on Potholes. Aaron Ecthernkamp from Moses Lake earned the title of Pro Champion for the weekend to earn the grand prize of the $40,000 Mercury-Powered Vexus 1880 fishing boat. Ecthernkamp caught a total weight of 55.86 pounds. The Co-Champion Amateur angler was Adrian Ghione from Oakdale, California, who won the top prize of $4,000. Ghione had a catch totaling 47.47 pounds.

Park Lake is full of perch, some quite large. They are plentiful in this lake and are of a very good size. Fishing should also be good at nearby Deep Lake. It is loaded with rainbow and also has an excellent population of small kokanee. Following a 3,000-acre fire, Sun Lakes Park is open and everything is operating normally.

For consistent catches of big perch, Curlew Lake leads the pack, but Diamond, Sacheen, Deer, Waitts, Eloika, Jumpoff Joe, Long, Fernan, Hauser and Twin have been very good at times.

Anglers on the Spokane Arm of Lake Roosevelt as well as some of the flats around Keller Ferry are catching a lot of eating-size walleye.

Tournament results at Idaho’s Dworshak Reservoir from 2025 further demonstrated the reservoir’s ability to produce trophy-sized bass. Numerous tournaments reported five-fish limits exceeding 20 pounds throughout the season, averaging more than 4 pounds per fish. IDFG staff recently completed a study evaluating the potential effects of bass tournaments on smallmouth bass survival and post-release movements in Dworshak Reservoir. Results showed that all tagged fish survived the weigh-in process, 94% departed the weigh-in site within 25 days, and 67% returned to their original capture area within 60 days.

Other species

Silver Lake tiger muskies were active this week. Most of the fish, which are less than 9 pounds, have been whacking green Senkos in 10 to 30 feet of water. Rapala Husky Jerks are accounting for tiger muskie on Newman Lake.

Channel cats, mostly between 4 and 8 pounds, are biting throughout the night on the Snake River from Wawawai to Clarkston. Don’t go too deep, as most of the fish are in less than 30 feet of water, and many are even shallower.

Hunting

This was a banner year for turkeys north of Spokane, and it looks like there was another good hatch this spring. I have temporarily stopped taking my Brittany, Lucy, for walks near my home as she is forever finding newly hatched birds, as well as some nearing the size of a ruffed grouse that can already fly.