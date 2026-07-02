Colorado wildfires consume nearly 125,000 acres across state

By Lauren Penington Denver Post

Five wildfires burning in Colorado together had scorched nearly 125,000 acres — 194 square miles — as of Thursday morning, nearly the size of Colorado Springs.

Colorado’s largest wildfire, the Aspen Acres fire, grew to 47,953 acres by Wednesday evening, up from 28,362 acres the night before. The wildfire’s burn area is roughly 75 square miles, half the footprint of Denver.

The Aspen Acres fire was declared the No. 1 priority in the nation by Phil Daniels, deputy chief of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control and incident commander for the fire, during a Wednesday news conference. Firefighters and resources were headed to help from across the country, he said.

Aspen Acres fire in Custer and Pueblo counties

The Aspen Acres fire sparked Monday morning in southern Colorado and grew rapidly. It nearly doubled in size on Wednesday alone, prompting a wave of new evacuations as it jumped from an estimated 28,363 acres to 47,953 acres with no containment.

As of Wednesday evening, the Aspen Acres fire had destroyed more than 180 structures and injured a firefighter, according to the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office. At least 125 structures have been destroyed in Pueblo County, and another 55 — primarily homes — were lost in Custer County.

Pueblo County Sheriff David Lucero said the number of burned buildings was likely higher, but the fire has blocked first responders from accessing the area for a more accurate count.

The wildfire was reported as a spot fire near the Aspen Acres campground shortly before 6 a.m. Monday. It grew to 362 acres by 10 a.m., reached 2,476 acres around noon and exploded in size to 22,827 acres Monday evening, according to fire officials.

As of Wednesday, it was burning on 47,953 acres, or 74 square miles.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency authorized the use of federal funds to help with the firefighting costs on Tuesday. FEMA officials said the Aspen Acres fire “threatened such destruction that it would constitute a major disaster.”

Federal funding will cover 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs, including for field camps; equipment use, repair and replacement; mobilization and demobilization activities; and tools, materials and supplies.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service and the Colorado Department of Public Safety are investigating the cause of the fire, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office.

Gold Mountain fire near Ouray

The Gold Mountain fire had scorched 18,005 acres, or 28 square miles, with no containment as of Wednesday evening, according to Rocky Mountain Area Complex Incident Management Team 3, which is leading the fire response.

That’s up more than 3,000 acres from the 14,960-acre estimate reported Wednesday morning, and more than double the 8,277-acre burn area reported on Tuesday.

The wildfire sparked Saturday north of Ouray, forcing evacuations. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration for the Gold Mountain fire on Sunday.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has authorized the use of federal funds to help with the firefighting costs for the Gold Mountain fire, the Colorado governor’s office announced Wednesday. FEMA will cover 75% of the state’s eligible firefighting costs.

When Polis requested federal aid, the fire was threatening 266 homes and had forced more than 400 people to evacuate, according to the office.

Ferris fire in San Juan National Forest, near Dolores

The Ferris fire, which started Saturday as three separate fires north of Dolores in southwestern Colorado’s San Juan National Forest, has consumed more than 25,000 acres with no containment, according to federal officials.

As of Wednesday evening, the lightning-sparked wildfire was estimated to be burning on 25,814 acres, according to fire officials. That’s just over 40 square miles.

Willow fire near Leadville

The Willow fire sparked Sunday evening near Leadville and quickly grew across more than 2,000 acres, prompting evacuations for residents west of town.

By Wednesday evening, the fire had spread to an estimated 2,131 acres with no containment in the San Isabel National Forest, according to Southwest Area Incident Management Team 4, which is leading the fire response. That’s roughly 3 square miles.

The wildfire was first reported at about 4:20 p.m. Sunday by the Lake County Office of Emergency Management. At that time, it was burning on a handful of U.S. Forest Service acres below Mount Massive, near Twin Mounds, county officials said.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration for the fire on Monday.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Snyder fire in Mesa County and Utah

Activity on the Snyder fire dwindled on Wednesday as crews gained containment around the wildfire’s perimeter.

As of Wednesday evening, the Snyder fire had consumed 30,193 acres with 49% containment, according to the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team in charge. That’s roughly 47 square miles.

Containment doesn’t mean the fire is fully extinguished, but that crews have managed to secure a control line around a section of the fire’s perimeter. If firefighters construct a fire line around the fire’s entire perimeter, the blaze is considered 100% contained. Crews then remain in the area to extinguish hot spots and ensure the containment holds.

The Snyder fire is the result of Utah’s Snyder Mesa and Jones fires merging and moving into western Colorado, consuming the Western Slope’s Knowles and Gore fires. The flames overtook a group of firefighters responding to the Mesa County fires, killing three of them.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis issued a disaster declaration for the fire on Saturday.

All evacuations and pre-evacuations were lifted at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.

Air quality alerts

As wildfires continue to burn across Colorado, state health officials have issued another air quality advisory for the western state.

The newest alert from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment will remain in effect until at least 9 a.m. Thursday, according to the agency.

Smoke could create unhealthy conditions near and downwind of the fires burning in southwestern Colorado and southeastern Utah according to state health officials.

If the smoke drops visibility to less than 5 miles in an area, it has reached unhealthy levels, according to the agency. Those with heart disease and respiratory illnesses, young children and older adults are more at risk.