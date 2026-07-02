Couple who climbed Empire State Building spire post engagement pics while awaiting arraignment

By Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

The daredevil couple who got global attention for climbing to the top of the Empire State Building’s spire during an elaborate marriage proposal managed to upload their engagement pictures – which were posted online as they sat in a holding cell Thursday morning.

“@angela_nikolau and @beerkus are currently unavailable, and we knew this in advance – so this post was prescheduled and is now publishing automatically,” the two wrote in an Instagram post that went online at 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The post had pictures of lovebirds Angela Nikolau and Ivan “Vanya” Beerkus atop the antenna of the famed Midtown skyscraper unfurling a banner 1,454 feet above the ground that read: “When the power of love beats the love of power, the world knows peace.” They took the images with either the assistance of a drone or from helicopters that photographed their ascent.

There was also a close-up picture of an engagement ring on Nikolau’s manicured hand.

The photos went up as Beerkus and Nikolau were awaiting to see a judge after they were arrested for burglary, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, possession of burglar’s tools and criminal trespass.

Members of an NYPD Emergency Service Unit took the pair into custody as they climbed down Wednesday.

The couple, stars of a 2024 Netflix documentary “Skywalkers: A Love Story,” live together in East Orange, New Jersey, according to police.

The two are known for climbing skyscrapers unauthorized and without ropes or harnesses. Nikolau on her Instagram describes herself as a “Neoartist exploring identity, fear and freedom.”

“My dream is to push the boundaries of what’s acceptable in art.”