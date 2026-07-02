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Crash on Idaho Highway 95 sends 10 kids, two adults to the hospital

By Emily White emilyw@spokesman.com(509) 459-5444

Ten kids returning from a summer program field trip were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 95 in Elmira, Idaho, just north of Sandpoint.

Idaho State Police troopers and Bonner County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the crash yesterday just after 2 p.m. A dozen people were injured in the crash and transported to the hospital, according to Idaho State Police.

A Ford Transit van was hit by the Chevy Express van that held 10 passengers. Several people were taken to the hospital via ambulance; one was transported by helicopter.

Bonner General Health says the children were a part of a youth summer program and heading back from a field trip.

The incident is under investigation.