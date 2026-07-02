Dear Annie: Married to the tube

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: My husband is one of those people who always needs the TV on. Eating dinner? TV on. Getting dressed? TV on. Even working, he’ll have it on – muted if necessary, but on.

I’m not anti-TV, but I do feel it steals from the quality time we could be sharing. When we eat, he looks at the screen instead of at me. Beyond that, I worry about why he’s so uncomfortable with silence. I meditate almost daily and find stillness important. His constant need for distraction looks like running from his own thoughts. How do I bring this up without sounding like a nagging wife? – Turn Off the TV

Dear Turn Off the TV: First, drop the fear of sounding like a nagging wife; you won’t feel comfortable asking for anything if that’s always in the way.

Skip the broad conversation about his need for noise. People rarely receive “I think you’re avoiding your thoughts” with open arms. Instead, set a couple of clear boundaries: No TV at dinner is a good start. Frame it as something you want – some time to actually connect – rather than taking something away.

Dear Annie: Recently, my brother’s health has taken a nosedive. He’s only 33, and he’s always been pretty active. But he’s gained about 50 pounds and eats fast food at least once a day. I know he’s unhappy with his appearance, but what I’m worried about is his health. Our father died young of a heart attack, and if he doesn’t take care of himself, he’s headed in the same direction.

I’m just not sure how to get through to him. He says he wants to work out and eat better, but then he loses motivation. I’ve offered to cook him meals and work out with him, but he always makes excuses or bails. Nothing is changing, and I’m getting worried that he won’t take this seriously until it’s too late. – Scared for My Brother

Dear Scared for My Brother: You’ve already tried the hands-on approach, and he’s not biting. The nudge probably needs to come elsewhere.

Ask him to get a full physical and bloodwork. It’s a reasonable thing a 33-year-old with your family history should do. When a doctor puts the numbers in front of him, it lands differently than a worried sibling.

It’s clear that you love him, but you might not be the right messenger. You can point him toward someone whose job it is to make the stakes impossible to ignore.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.