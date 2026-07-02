Death toll rises to 20 after massive Russian air attack on Kyiv

By Olesia Safronova Bloomberg

The number of fatalities increased to 20 in Kyiv following overnight Russian missile and drone attacks on the Ukrainian capital that were among the most intense of the year so far.

“As of now, 20 deaths are known,” Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv’s military administration, said Thursday in a post on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said a day of mourning had been declared in the city for Friday in a Telegram post. Earlier, Klitschko said at least 86 people were injured and 70 hospitalized in attacks that damaged residential areas in seven city districts.

Ukraine’s Air Defense said ballistic and cruise missiles were used in the assault on Kyiv as well as jet-powered drones, while strikes were also reported in the Kharkiv, Sumy, Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, and Cherkasy regions. According to military data, Ukraine shot down 48 out of 74 missiles and 476 out of 496 drones.

The Ukrainian DTEK private energy company said its facility in Kyiv was also hit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the attacks showed that supplies of air defenses to Ukraine remained “an absolute and critical priority.”

“It is especially important that we move forward with implementing our agreements on the production of anti-ballistic capabilities,” Zelenskyy said in a post on the X platform. “We also very much count on a decision by the United States regarding licenses for Patriots and other forms of cooperation.”

European Union foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said she’d propose sanctions on more entities supporting Russia’s military-industrial complex in response to the strike.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry said the attacks demonstrated that Russian President Vladimir Putin “shows no willingness to negotiate.” Continued support for Ukraine’s defense would be a focus of next week’s North Atlantic Treaty Organization summit in Turkey, it said in a statement.

Russia’s Defense Ministry said it “delivered a massive strike” on Kyiv and the surrounding region in a post Thursday on Telegram. The attacks targeted defense industry and energy complexes in the city and were in response to Ukrainian strikes on Russia, it said.

The Defense Ministry in Moscow earlier reported that Ukraine may have used a long-range ballistic missile for the first time. Air defenses shot down a “long-range operational-tactical missile” in the past day as well as seven guided bombs and 602 fixed-wing drones, the ministry said in a statement.

Ukraine has expanded the range and intensity of its missile strikes inside Russia, triggering alerts across nearly half of the regions in the world’s largest country so far this year.

While missile alerts earlier in the war were largely confined to Russian regions bordering Ukraine as well as Ukrainian territories occupied by Moscow’s forces, areas that are home to more than 70% of Russia’s population have sounded the alarm at least once, according to a Bloomberg analysis of statements by regional authorities.