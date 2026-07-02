Donald Trump defends making $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency

By Erin Mansfield USA TODAY

President Donald Trump is defending the huge sum of money he’s made since returning to the White House, saying that ordinary Americans, too, are sharing in the wealth.

“I’ve had a good ​career, a great career,” Trump told reporters July 1. “I don’t know if I’ve had a better career in politics or business, ⁠but I had a great career in business and, you know, you saw the ‌cash.”

Trump made more than $1.4 billion from cryptocurrency ​in 2025, according to a routine financial disclosure filed June 30. That includes nearly $800 million from World Liberty Financial, a company his sons co-founded, according to Reuters, and $635 million ⁠from the sale of his $TRUMP meme coins.

Trump was ‌a rich man prior ‌to becoming president in 2017, but the new disclosure shows his wealth soaring to new heights through ⁠investment in an industry for which his administration makes policies.

Many of Trump’s policies since taking office have benefitted ‌the crypto industry, including implementing ‌federal rules for coins tied to assets like the U.S. dollar and dialing back how much the Department of Justice ⁠and Securities and Exchange Commission police the industry.

Income ​in 2025 from his ⁠better-known ​business ventures, such as his golf courses, hotels and real estate, also brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, but not nearly as much as what he made ⁠from cryptocurrency.

Trump said he doesn’t get involved in his personal finances and leaves it to other to invest for him. “I don’t talk ⁠to them,” he said. Then he pointed back to his record as president.

“You know why I’m profiting?” Trump asked the reporter standing on a tarmac near a ⁠new Qatar-gifted Air Force One. “Because ‌the stock market is going up. Everybody’s ​profiting.”

Stock market ‌index funds have been volatile under Trump, but have at ​various points hit record highs.