Folarin Balogun watched historic U.S. World Cup victory from locker room. Now his team wants to win for him

By Paul Tenorio The Athletic

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – In the locker room at Levi’s Stadium, Folarin Balogun sat with injured teammate Mark McKenzie and a few team athletic trainers watching the U.S. men’s national team close out a knockout win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

It should have been the best day in Balogun’s career. He was supposed to be out on the field cementing what has been a historic first World Cup for the New York-born striker.

Instead, the hero who lifted the Americans into an early lead was left sweating out the images on a television after a controversial red card ruled him out for the remainder of the game. McKenzie watched his teammate on he called “a lonely walk” to the locker room after the red card was issued following a video review. He went to join him a few minutes later to keep him company.

Together, they saw the U.S. fight to a 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina that saw the team through to the round of 16 against Belgium – a game Balogun will not be able to play in due to his red card suspension.

“It’s just so unfortunate, honestly,” U.S. star Christian Pulisic said. “Looking back at it, it just seems so harsh. I just told him, he’s done so much for us, and now we got his back.”

Balogun, who was not allowed to speak postgame per FIFA rules, has, without a doubt, been the breakout star of this tournament for the U.S. He scored twice in the opening win over Paraguay, then set up an own goal with his efforts against Australia. The striker sat out the group finale against Turkey, but earlier this week promised he had another gear saved for the knockout stage.

In a video posted by U.S. Soccer, he told teammate Joe Scally: “They gonna remember. Trust me.”

And for the first hour of Wednesday evening’s round-of-32 knockout game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, Balogun, as he has for much of his U.S. men’s national team career, was delivering on that promise.

He was consistently dangerous and saw one goal called back for offside in the 31st minute. Fourteen minutes later, before the stroke of halftime, Balogun’s run into the box was rewarded when Malik Tillman’s pass was redirected into his path. The Monaco striker directed a left-footed finish past Bosnia goalkeeper Nikola Vasilj to lift the U.S. into the lead.

It was the easy type of finish of a true goalscorer, one which the American team had been so desperate to find over the past decade. It was fitting that Balogun broke out LeBron James’ “Silencer” celebration. It was a marquee type of finish.

It was all setting up to be another memorable performance for the forward, who became the third American to score three or more goals at a World Cup behind Landon Donovan (2010) and Bert Patenaude (1930). Just more than 15 minutes into the second half, however, Balogun’s night – and potentially his World Cup – was upended.

The striker tried to get into position for a ball from Antonee Robinson that was lifted up the left sideline. As he tried to get into the space, Balogun jockeyed with defender Tarik Muharemovic for position. As they moved toward the ball, Balogun, with his eyes focused on the pass, landed on the back of Muharemovic’s calf and onto his ankle, which bent awkwardly under his weight.

At normal speed, it looked like an unfortunate collision. Maybe a yellow card. Slowed down, it looked far worse. Referee Raphael Claus watched the replay in slow motion. Per the International Football Association Board guidance, the video review “can ‘check’ the footage in normal speed and/or in slow motion but, in general, slow motion replays should only be used for facts, e.g. position of offence/player, point of contact for physical offences and handball, ball out of play (including goal/no goal); normal speed should be used for the ‘intensity’ of an offence or to decide if it was a handball offence.”

Claus came back with a verdict of a red card. It shocked U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino and the U.S. team.

“For me? Never a red card,” Pochettino said. “Never an intention to step on the player. It was a normal action in football that happened by accident.”

That “accident” gave Balogun the dubious honor of becoming the first player since French legend Zinedine Zidane in 2006 to score a goal and be red carded in a World Cup knockout game.

“That’s a cool record, right?” U.S. center back Chris Richards joked later.

It was the only real laugh to have about Balogun’s situation.

Most players were miffed at the decision and dismayed that Balogun wouldn’t be able to continue his stellar tournament on the biggest stage yet: a round-of-16 knockout game in Seattle on July 6. It is a chance to become the first U.S. team to advance to a World Cup quarterfinal since 2002.

“He’s very disappointed,” Pochettino said of Balogun. “It was an action that wasn’t intention, he’s sad. … We cannot do anything to change this feeling. This is soccer, this is football. For sure he’s going to help us to perform and hopefully we can go to the next round so he can be available again.”

Balogun seemed in decent spirits after the game. He came out onto the field wearing sandals and shook hands and gave hugs to teammates. He even walked to the referees to shake their hands. Then he took a lap around the field with his teammates.

It will be difficult to replace him against Belgium. On the tier of global goalscorers, Balogun may be a cut below the Lionel Messi-, Kylian Mbappé- and Erling Haaland-types who are at the forefront of a Golden Boot race, for which Balogun considered himself a contender. But in a goalscorer’s World Cup, he’s been confident, competent and in form, and for the U.S., he has been integral to the team’s success. Pochettino will likely look to Ricardo Pepi or Haji Wright to step into the lineup in his place.

Whomever it is, the U.S. players reinforced what Pulisic said.

“We have each other’s back,” U.S. captain Tim Ream said. “And it’s a shame, but at the same time, we’ve told him, ‘Listen, we’ve got another game, and we’re going to do what we can to go out there and put on another performance, try to get another win, so that he can get another game.’”