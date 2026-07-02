Free outdoor fitness events begin July 9 in downtown Spokane

The intersection of Post Street and Main Avenue will be transformed into a weekly free outdoor fitness area this summer starting on July 9.

The Downtown Spokane Partnership will begin the weekly fitness series on Post Street to encourage people to unwind through movement. The first class will be a yoga class, according to DSP.

The yoga class starts Thursday with participant check-in at 5:30 p.m. The series of fitness classes will continue every Thursday until the end of August. All ages and fitness levels are welcome to attend.

“This series is about helping people decompress after the workday while also bringing connection and energy to the downtown core,” Elisabeth Hooker, DSP Vice President of Marketing & Programming, is quoted as saying in a news release. “Whether you’re coming straight from work, just visiting the area, or trying yoga for the first time, everyone is welcome.”

It is not the first fitness series of its kind. Riverfront Moves is an annual fitness series in Spokane featuring local fitness organizations to provide complimentary work-out classes in Riverfront Park throughout the summer. Riverfront Moves began on June 2 and has events every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday until Aug. 29. Class schedules are available to view online at my.spokanecity.org.

Local fitness instructors will be leading the classes. Numerica Credit Union, which is sponsoring the event series, will be handing out free sunglasses and holding a raffle for the chance to win a $50 gift card to Method Juice Café. Complimentary yoga mats will be available.

Emily White can be reached at 509-459-5444 or by email at emilyw@spokesman.com.