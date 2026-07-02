Lil Wayne skips tour-opening show in Maine to attend party in Hamptons

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News

NEW YORK – Lil Wayne bailed on what was supposed to be the first concert of his “20 Years of Carter Classics” tour in Maine earlier this week.

“My Maine fans I’m so sorry,” the rapper said in an apology shared to Instagram on Wednesday, revealing the show has been rescheduled for July 28.

“ I can’t wait to come back and give you the show you deserve,” he added.

The Grammy-winner was supposed to take the stage at the Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor on Tuesday night. The concert kicked off as scheduled, with 2 Chainz opening before a DJ took over to keep the crowd entertained, according to Rolling Stone. Fans reportedly waited for some time for Wayne to appear, and they were informed around 11 p.m. that the show was over, and the rapper would not be there after all.

Instead, Lil Wayne apparently spent the night enjoying himself at Michael Rubin’s annual Fourth of July White Party in the Hamptons, TMZ reported. Other celebs at the event included the likes of Alex Rodriguez, DJ Khaled, Alicia Keys, Jake Paul and Kevin Durant.

“Well, I came here for Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz, and it was the most terrible experience. We drove over six hours to be here,” Rita Sack, a concertgoer who traveled from Nova Scotia, Canada, for show, told local station WABI.

No explanation was given at the time for why the Grammy winner missed the performance, but Waterfront Concerts President Alex Gray did offer an apology to the crowd. He said it is the first time this has happened in the the company’s history. He added that venue took all the appropriate steps to ensure the concert’s success, even asking the city to extend the curfew, WABI reported.

As fans will know, it’s far from the first time the “Lollipop” artist has skipped one of his own shows. Over the years he has missed concerts all over the world, in cities including Toronto, Los Angeles, Miami and Minneapolis

The “20 Years of Carter Classics” tour is an extension of Lil Wayne’s 2025 “Tha Carter VI Tour” and is slated to run through October with stops in Chicago, Long Beach, California, Denver and Fort Worth, Texas. On Thursday, he’s scheduled to perform in Saratoga Springs, New York, then at the BankNH Pavilion in Gilford, New Hampshire, on Friday.