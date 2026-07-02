‘Pure chaos’ at crowded Yosemite. Senators call for return of reservation system

By Joshua Tehee The Fresno Bee

FRESNO, Calif. – Even before Yosemite entered into its peak summer season, the national park was seeing a massive increase in visitors; as much as 45% in March, according to data from the National Park Service.

By the time May rolled around, the park was in a state of gridlock, with hourslong lines of cars at its entrance and parking lots around its most popular spots in Yosemite Valley (think, El Capitan and Half Dome).

Park advocates called it “pure chaos for visitors,” claiming it was caused in part by the elimination of a reservation system that had been in place since 2020 and designed to mitigate just this kind of traffic and other issues during Yosemite’s busiest periods.

Now, two U.S. senators are questioning that decision and urging the Department of the Interior to reinstate the system “should the 2026 peak season become too burdensome for the Park.”

In a letter sent to Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum and Acting Director of the National Park Service Jessica Bowron just before the July 4 weekend, Sens., Alex Padilla and Adam Schiff, both California Democrats, expressed concerns for the park during the upcoming summer season.

“The increased visitation we have seen without the reservation system, mixed with the reduction in staff and resources over the past year, leaves us deeply concerned about how the Park will be able to manage visitation safely and effectively protect park resources during the peak summer months,” they wrote. “Yosemite National Park is the crown jewel of the National Park System, yet overcrowding, vehicle congestion, limited parking, and long lines have long been issues that diminish what should be a world-class experience.”

There are also questions of safety.

The senators said they’ve received reports of multiple bears being hit by vehicles, as increased visitation, picnic areas with no trash receptacles and staffing shortages in campgrounds contribute to increased wildlife conflicts with visitors.

And earlier his month, a 22-year- old man died after going over the 594-foot Nevada Fall. The Park Service is currently handling the investigation of the man’s death.

The decision in February to cancel the reservation system was done without “providing any scientific justification or evidence of public stakeholder engagement,” the senators wrote. Along with reductions in staffing, it has “created critical gaps in park operations” that hinder its “ability to manage wildfire risk, ensure visitor safety, and conserve the treasured natural resources.”