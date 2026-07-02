Red dirt country legends Turnpike Troubadours to bring Americana to Northern Quest Resort and Casino

From staff reports

Legends of the red dirt country scene, the Turnpike Troubadours, will bring a taste of Americana to Spokane.

Since their Oklahoma founding in 2005, the Turnpike Troubadours have been fixtures of country music known for their classic instrumentals, narrative-based tunes and poetic lyricism from frontman Evan Felker.

Thanks to records such as 2010’s “Diamonds & Gasoline” as well as their 2015 self-titled project, the band’s presence grew beyond areas like Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas to international audiences despite a lack of radio singles.

After a multiyear hiatus, the band returned with their 2023 album “A Cat in the Rain” followed by “The Price of Admission” in early 2025. The records feature tracks like “Mean Old Sun,” “Chipping Mill,” “Heaven Passing Through” and “On The Red River.”

Turnpike Troubadours are also known for other songs such as “Gin, Smoke, Lies,” “Long Hot Summer Day,” “Good Lord Lorrie,” “Pay No Rent” and “7&7.”

Turnpike Troubadours will be joined by Alabama country duo Muscadine Bloodline as well as rising Texas rockers Dexter & the Moonrocks (known for their recent viral hit “Freakin’ Out”) at Northern Quest Resort and Casino. Tickets for the Friday show start at $38.64 and can be purchased through the venue website.