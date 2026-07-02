Regulations restrict fireworks this Fourth of July. Here’s what and where you can light them

At a TNT Fireworks tent temporarily set up on Seltice Way in Post Falls, volunteer Elbeth Crane and her daughter Corine Crane have been getting ready for the Fourth of July since June 24.

“We have everything that’s legal in Idaho,” Elbeth Crane said. “So, like, can’t go over 20 feet in the air. We have a 20-foot radius, and so it has to stay on the ground; it can’t shoot any projectiles up.”

In Idaho, fireworks may be sold and used from midnight on June 23 through midnight on July 5. Not all fireworks are allowed, though – only nonaerial ones classified as “safe and sane” may be launched. Coeur d’Alene prohibits fireworks on public property and does not allow aerial fireworks to be sold.

Rules are different in Washington. From June 29 to July 5 throughout the state, fireworks may be discharged from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and on the fourth the end is extended to midnight. Sales are allowed from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 29 through July Fourth and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. July 5.

In Spokane County, the laws are stricter. With a few exceptions, the use of fireworks in the county is banned.

Because of the ban, Elbeth Crane said many of her customers at the tent are coming in from Washington – and the stand is only getting busier as the holiday nears.

The fireworks tent the Cranes run raises money for the First Pentecostal Church of Post Falls, Corine Crane said. The church has three stands this year, and the money will be put toward opening a new location.

Elbeth Crane will close down shop at 2 p.m. July Fourth, though other shops, like the one put up in the Post Falls Walmart parking lot on West Pointe Parkway, will be open until 11 p.m.

Elbeth Crane said she won’t be kicking off her own celebration for the nation’s 250th birthday.

“After I’ve been here 24/7 for 11 straight days – no,” Elbeth Crane laughed. “I go home, I get what needs to be put in the house away and I collapse.”

Jesse Bowers, who helps man the tent at the Walmart, said it seems like people are mostly interested in the stuff he doesn’t have.

“They want tall aerial stuff, you know, mortars and bottle rockets, rubbing candles, firecrackers,” Bowers said.

The tents have attracted a wide variety of customers, Bowers said.

Preparing for Fourth of July weekend on Deer Lake, Kaila Stewart was buying fireworks with her two young children.

“We usually just do the smaller ones for the kids with supervision,” Stewart said.

Officials recommend caution for children.

“Children should not be lighting off fireworks … adults need to be doing that,” said Chris Larson, the deputy fire marshal and public information officer for Northern Lakes Fire District, which covers Hayden Lake, Rathdrum and Twin Lakes.

Larson encouraged people to be prepared.

“Have a fire extinguisher … have a garden hose, a bucket of water,” he said.

Northern Lakes has lost a home due to fireworks and seen many others damaged, Larson said. Because of this, he advises residents to go to the professional shows in Hayden Lake, Coeur d’Alene and Spirit Lake.

Larson said it’s OK to call 911 even when a person is uncertain that something that’s being witnessed is an emergency.

“Don’t hesitate just because it’s the Fourth and you don’t want to bother us and think we’re busy – it’s really crucial to activate 911 immediately,” he said.

Deer Park is one of the exceptions to Spokane County’s ban. The city permits fireworks to be lit from noon to 4 p.m. on private property July Fourth. It’s common for people to travel to the area to light fireworks, but officials say this can increase risks.

“There is a large influence of individuals coming from outside the area that don’t necessarily know the rules or are probably less observant to their surroundings,” said David LaChapelle, public information officer of Spokane County Fire District 4, which covers northern Spokane County. “They don’t understand their surroundings or their neighbors’ homes, and that is one of the problems.”

LaChapelle stressed the importance of safety.

“It’s an exciting time of year, and a lot of people want to light fireworks,” he said. “If you’re going to, just be safe. Make sure you have adult supervision.”

Medical Lake is another area where fireworks are allowed – from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. July Fourth, they can be discharged on private property.

If residents choose to light their own fireworks, they are advised to pay attention to posted warnings.

“Be sure to follow the fire department’s social media, because we will be … making that call on whether fireworks, you know, present a higher risk than normal to the public,” said Teri Bunce, public affairs director for Spokane County Fire District 3, which covers Medical Lake and Spangle.

In past years, District 3 has shared information on how to report illegal firework use through Spokane Regional Emergency Communications. Illegal firework use can lead to fines, confiscation, and misdemeanor charges, depending on the violation and place.

Overall, officials advise residents to stay highly informed, since regulations vary and can change.

“I would make sure that I was checking with my local regulatory agency as to what the laws and rules were around fireworks,” said Ryan Rodruck, the Eastern Washington communications manager for the Department of Natural Resources. “The easiest wildland fire to fight is the one that never starts,” he added.

LaChapelle put it simply: “Education is the key.”