Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s files for US IPO

By Utkarsh Shetti Reuters

Sandwich chain Jersey Mike’s has filed for a U.S. initial public offering, pushing ahead with its plans to go public at a ​time of renewed enthusiasm for new listings.

The IPO market has rebounded after a brief bout of volatility ⁠due to the U.S.-Iran war, and many issuers who were ‌on the sidelines are now going ​ahead with their listing plans.

A string of high-profile listings, including SpaceX’s record-breaking $75 billion IPO, has pushed second-quarter proceeds past $100 billion as investors are ⁠drawn back to new listings.

Jersey Mike’s ‌did not disclose ‌additional details of the offering. Bloomberg News had reported earlier this year, citing ⁠sources, that the sandwich chain could seek to raise more than $1 billion at a ‌valuation of at least $12 ‌billion.

The company operates a fast-casual sub sandwich franchise, with more than 3,300 locations across the U.S. ⁠and Canada, according to its filing ​with the U.S. ⁠Securities ​and Exchange Commission.

Jersey Mike’s, which was acquired by private equity firm Blackstone last year for around $8 billion, has announced plans to open 400 ⁠stores in the UK and Ireland in partnership with Peter Cancro, the chain’s founder and former CEO.

Cancro ⁠founded Jersey Mike’s in 1975 when he was 17-years-old and bought Mike’s Subs shop in Point Pleasant, New Jersey. He began ⁠franchising the business in ‌1987.

The company has applied to list ​on ‌the New York Stock Exchange under the ​trading symbol “JMKE.” Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan are the joint book-running managers in the offering.