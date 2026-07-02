Spokane Symphony to celebrate America’s 250th in Riverfront Park

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

Events like the Spokane Symphony’s upcoming Fourth of July performance at Riverfront Park are exactly why new executive director Steve Wenig has fallen in love with the Lilac City.

After acting as vice president and general manager of the Oregon Symphony in Portland for a decade, Wenig joined the Spokane Symphony this past winter. He was drawn by the opportunity to help operate inside the “iconic” Fox Theater, a high level of respect for the orchestra and director James Lowe as well as Spokane’s support for local arts. Since joining, he has taken on many roles as executive producer.

“James oversees everything that goes onstage, and I oversee everything else,” Wenig said. “Whether it’s the business function, the oversight of fundraising, marketing, ticket sales and education and community engagement efforts.”

Wenig quickly found that working with the array of people that hold a deep passion for the symphony is his favorite aspect of the position. From concertgoers and donors to the board of directors, the many fans of the symphony have shown Wenig just how beloved the orchestra is.

“There’s so much enthusiasm for this orchestra,” Wenig said. “It really fills me up to be able to work in this more public-facing role for an orchestra.”

When Wenig first started with the Spokane Symphony, he quickly began working with the city of Spokane as well as Spokane Parks and Recreation to bring the orchestra to Riverfront Park on the Fourth of July. Months later, thanks to multiple partnerships as well as the willingness of symphony musicians and production crews to work on a federal holiday, the Spokane Symphony will join the celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

“Orchestras play an absolutely critical role in bringing people together, bringing communities together, and marking these events for the community, these shared events and key civic holidays,” Wenig said. “Whether you are a classical music fan or not, whether you come hear us indoors at the Fox or not – although we hope you do – I think orchestras are relevant to entire communities.”

The repertoire will consist of a “patriotic program” with a range of classic pieces tied to the United States. Examples include classic “Sousa Marches” by John Phillip Sousa (such as “Stars and Stripes Forever”), Irving Berlin’s famed “God Bless America” and the “Armed Forces Salute,” in which the symphony will perform all the different themes of the six branches of the U.S. military. During the “Armed Forces Salute,” the orchestra will ask veterans and active and enlisted members of the crowd to stand in recognition.

The evening will end with the “1812 Overture” by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, a piece symbolizing victory and triumph, which concludes with a finale of cannon fire – as is literally written on the score. Although the symphony does not have a slew of cannons at the ready, perhaps timing with the 10 p.m. fireworks display will do.

“We’re weaving into the fireworks. … We tend not to have a tenured member playing cannon in the orchestra,” Wenig said with a laugh. “However, I’ve actually played it myself on a keyboard space bar with a sample over the loud system.”

As the Spokane Symphony joins community festivities, Wenig continues to grow more impressed by Spokane’s incorporation of the arts and array of events.

“I think the city is actually really good at big major events that bring the whole community together,” Wenig said. “Being new here, I just witnessed Hoopfest and then Bloomsday a few weeks before that, and I was just so impressed how the city rallies behind these big events and puts our differences aside. It’s very touching and important to remind us that we’re in this community together, and I think music does that in a very powerful way.”