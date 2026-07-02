State to inspect WA white liquor mills after Nippon chemical spill

Nick Morgan The Daily News (Longview, Wash.)

In an effort to avoid other chemical disasters like the one at Longview’s Nippon Dynawave Packaging plant, the Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has launched inspections at the state’s two other mills that use the highly caustic papermaking material known as white liquor.

Quality journalism doesn’t happen without your help

Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to The Daily News.

The state agency that enforces workplace safety opened new investigations at Smurfit Westrock’s plant in Longview and the Port Townsend Paper Company in Port Townsend, intended to ensure the mills are complying with state and federal laws on the books, according to a press release the agency issued Thursday.

The state said it is also planning “targeted enforcement” programs at seven other paper mills across Washington to ensure they are using and storing the chemicals used in the paper-making process appropriately.

The new inspections are separate from the investigation L&I is already engaged in surrounding the May 26 tank collapse at Nippon Dynawave, in which a tank containing about 550,000 gallons of a superheated and highly caustic papermaking chemical known as white liquor collapsed for as-yet undetermined reasons and killed 11 workers and injured eight others.

By law, L&I is required to complete its investigation into the Nippon chemical spill by mid to late November.

A separate federal investigation being handled by the U.S. Chemical Safety Board is focused on pinpointing the exact cause of the tank’s collapse to help prevent future tragedies.

The CSB investigation is expected to take years, but will result in a detailed report that is typically more than 100 pages. The board said in its June 18 meeting that areas of its investigation would include “mechanisms that led to tank failure,” the tank’s maintenance history and its mechanical integrity.

Similar to Nippon Dynawave, the two other Washington state plants involved in the new inspections are each kraft paper mills, meaning they use white liquor to break down wood chips into pulp and paper products.

Kraft is a German word meaning “strength,” and the kraft papermaking process separates the strong pulp fibers from wood products to create durable paper products such as boxes and other packaging.

In the release, Labor & Industries Director Joel Sacks described the inspections at Smurfit Westrock and Port Townsend Paper Company — along with the surprise unannounced inspections at seven other paper mills that use chemicals besides white liquor — as “precautionary, proactive steps for worker safety at Washington’s paper mills.”

Gov. Bob Ferguson is also quoted in the release. In it, he again referred to the fatal tank spill as the “deadliest industrial tragedy in modern Washington state history” and stated that keeping workers safe on the job “is our top priority.”

“My team is proactively working to ensure employers are identifying and addressing any potential risks at similar sites,” Ferguson said in the release.

Candles

Candles and stickers are left outside Nippon pulp and paper mill after a fatal chemical spill on Tuesday, May 26, in Longview.

What will the inspections focus on?

According to L&I, the investigations at Smurfit Westrock and Port Townsend Paper Company will focus on whether the plants are following the law on issues related to tank maintenance, as well as reviewing protocols and procedures regarding tanks’ operation and maintenance.

Investigators will review records related to tank inspections, testing and any open repair items; records from the Washington State Department of Ecology and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regarding possible chemical spills or breaches; written procedures for operating and maintaining the tanks; and a review of safety records seeking to determine whether there were any injuries or near misses for workers or contractors around the tanks.

L&I states that the investigations will begin with opening conferences between the employer and union leaders, if applicable. An investigator will then review the plant’s safety plans, training documents among other records before moving on to interviews with personnel and physical inspections of the tanks and job site.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the investigator meets with the company to discuss issues that need to be corrected and whether any worker safety citations or fines apply.

The targeted enforcement program for other types of paper mills in Washington state will run through February to give inspectors enough time to conduct inspections.