Tesla to offer insurance program in Washington: Here’s what to know

Mirandah Davis-Powell The Seattle Times

Tesla is adding Washington to its growing list of 15 states where the company offers its own auto insurance.

The EV giant has filed a proposal for a new insurance program with Washington’s office of the insurance commissioner, tentatively scheduled to launch on Sept. 1. The date is subject to change based on the office’s approval process.

The new insurance program has notable exclusions for drivers, especially those in the gig economy: Uber, Lyft, DoorDash, you name it. It also stands to lower premiums for some drivers under Tesla’s Safety Score program.

Along with the launch date, the pricing details that could lower costs for some drivers aren’t final. The rate filing hasn’t been reviewed or approved yet, and the revision process can take weeks or months, said Aaron VanTuyl, a media representative for the office of the insurance commissioner.

“Property and casualty rate filings aren’t made public until they are approved AND in use,” VanTuyl said in an email. “So, hypothetically, a filing like this wouldn’t be fully public until September 1, if that’s the date they intend to begin using it, and if it’s approved by then.”

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on this story.

With 118,575 Tesla vehicles actively registered in Washington, the brand makes up the largest share of all EVs statewide. In King County alone, there were 61,459 registered vehicles as of June, according to state data.

If any of those drivers choose to purchase the new Tesla insurance, here’s what they should keep in mind.

New scores

The biggest changes offered in Tesla’s new insurance policy would be adjustments to its Safety Score and Telematics program. Telematics refers to the GPS systems in Tesla vehicles that transmit real-time vehicle data to the company, such as speed, location and driving habits. Tesla drivers don’t have the option of opting out of sharing that data.

The insurance program will introduce two distinct safety scores based on telematics data, monitored by sensors built into the vehicle. The standard safety score tracks seven driving factors, including hard braking, aggressive turning, tailgating and speeding, though most of these factors don’t count against drivers while Autopilot or Full Self-Driving is engaged.

The second score, built around FSD use, tracks miles driven with the system engaged. The higher a driver’s safety score climbs with the system, the more a driver’s premium drops.

“Whether that will lower premiums would depend on the driver’s risk profile and ratings and a few other things,” VanTuyl said. “For certain drivers, though, it could likely result in lower premiums, though the same would be true for most rating factors.”

Drivers hoping to avoid handing all their data over to Tesla through telematics tracking are out of luck. According to the filing, Real-Time Insurance — the safety score-based monthly adjusting program — is the only policy Tesla plans to offer in Washington. There is no flat-rate alternative to fall back on for drivers who’d rather not have their driving monitored and priced month-to-month.

Gig-economy exclusions

The insurance policy coming to Washington state this fall would offer zero coverage for drivers working through a transportation network company, including third-party delivery apps and ride-hailing platforms. Liability, physical damage and personal injury protection are all excluded.

A Tesla owner driving for any third-party platform, like Instacart or Uber Eats, would need to obtain coverage through a ride-hailing endorsement or commercial policy from an additional provider to be insured while working.

Tesla insurance coverage costs an average of $64 to $271 per month, according to MarketWatch, a financial news and personal finance analysis website.

Insuring directly through Tesla could lower that price tag for some drivers, though it’s entirely dependent on how they drive.

On Thursday, Tesla reported record sales of 480,126 units in the most recent quarter. The number, a 25% year-over-year increase in sales, crushed market estimates.