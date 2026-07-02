This day in history: Coeur d’Alene was on the rise. Woman purchased Little Spokane River ranch

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The Spokane Daily Chronicle profiled Coeur d’Alene as part of its series on outlying towns, and reported that the city “is growing and the future is even more promising as more and more persons move to northern Idaho.”

The population had grown to 17,994, “a gain of nearly 2,000 since 1970.” And the growth was even more pronounced outside the city limits.

“The big population expansion began when the Farragut Naval Training Station was established north of here on Lake Pend Oreille during World War II,” said the Chronicle. “A lot of men who were stationed here have returned, officials said.”

Coeur d’Alene’s population had grown by 2,000 people to 17,994 since 1970, the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on July 2, 1976. (Spokesman-Review archives)

Another factor in the city’s growth: Interstate 90, which made commuting easier.

North Idaho College was also experiencing spectacular growth. Enrollment had increased 21% that year.

As it turned out, the city’s population boom was only just beginning. The most recent census in 2020 showed the population at 54,628.

From 1926: It was front page news when the John D. Porter ranch – “one of the scenic places of the Inland Empire” – was purchased by Rose Laberee of Spokane.

This was a significant transaction because it was the former ranch of Francis Cook, one of Spokane’s best known pioneers. The 367-acre site consisted of a mile of Little Spokane River frontage and “includes a private lake stocked with trout.”

“Extensive improvements now are underway and more will be made to make this one of the show places of the West,” said the son of the new owner.

The sale included “the famous Porter herd of registered Jersey cattle and the new owner will make a specialty of purebred Jerseys and draft horses,” said the Spokane Chronicle.