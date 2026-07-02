Tommy Hopfe hits go-ahead homer in ninth inning, Spokane Indians come back against Hillsboro 5-4 | NWL baseball

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Tommy Hopfe has been on a tear of late. He continued that Thursday, hitting a tie-breaking homer in the ninth inning, and the Spokane Indians came from behind to top the Hillsboro Hops 5-4 in the third of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Hillsboro Hops Ballpark.

The first-place Indians (8-4) have won six in a row. Hillsboro (6-6) has dropped four in a row.

Down by one entering the ninth inning, Kelvin Hidalgo and Hopfe hit back-to-back solo home runs – their eight and 10th of the season respectively – to put the Indians up 5-4. They loaded the bases with two down on a base hit by Roynier Hernandez and a pair of walks, but Robert Calaz struck out to leave them stranded.

Calaz has four hits in his last 45 plate appearances.

Lefty Justin Loer took over in the bottom half and tossed a 1-2-3 inning with a pair of strikeouts for his first save of the season.

The Hops jumped ahead early when they scored twice in the second inning on a Brady Counsel RBI single and a sacrifice fly.

Spokane countered in the third. With two down, Hernandez doubled and came in on a single by Ethan Hedges. Tanner Thach followed with an RBI double, and Jacob Humphrey’s single plated Hedges to tie it 2-2.

Hopfe extended his hit streak to 18 games with a single leading off the fifth. Hernandez walked, and Hedges singled to load the bases. With one down, Humphrey’s fly out was deep enough to plate Hernandez and give Spokane the lead, but Calaz (1-for-5, two Ks) struck out looking to stall the rally.

The Hops tied it in the sixth when Kenny Castillo singled and Wallace Clark doubled him in.

Hillsboro loaded the bases against Indians reliever Tyler Hampu on three consecutive walks. After a mound visit, Hampu struck out Kayson Cunningham but walked Kenny Castillo to force in a run. Hunter Omlin (2-0) replaced Hampu on the mound and coaxed a grounder to end the inning.

Indians starter Everett Catlett went six innings and allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks with five strikeouts. He threw 91 pitches, 62 for strikes.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Moves: The team announced OF Max Belyeu was placed on the minor league injured list before the game. He has been out since June 23 with a finger injury. Belyeu is hitting .244/.348/.489 with 12 homers, 31 RBIs, and four stolen bases in 81 games.