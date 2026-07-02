Up to $25K in damages and stolen property, including 44 computer tablets, reported in Spokane Boys and Girls Club break-in

Burglars broke into a north Spokane Boys and Girls Clubs building, stole 44 computer tablets and caused an estimated $20,000 in damages and stolen property, according to the nonprofit organization.

Angelique Rusk, major gifts and campaign director at Boys and Girls Clubs of Spokane County, said the building security alarm notified club officials of the break-in at about midnight Thursday. She said officials believe the burglars got on the roof of the building, at 544 E. Providence Ave., and broke into the upper-floor windows and a door.

The items included 44 tablets children use for educational purposes as well as tools. Rusk said they continue to discover other items that were also stolen.

The Providence Avenue Boys and Girls Club closed about two weeks ago, and is in the process of moving out and cleaning the building. The club still has locations in Spokane Valley and Mead.

The club, which partnered with the $440 million Together Spokane bond and levy that passed last fall, will have space in the new Adams and Madison elementary schools when they’re built.

Rusk estimated the club’s damages and stolen property at $20,000 to $25,000. The club reported the incident to police, but no arrests have been made.

She said the club has surveillance cameras, but they did not capture the alleged burglars.

Rusk called the burglary unfortunate as children will not be able to use the tablets this summer. She said the club is committed to replacing the devices for the children, saying “we’ll do what we need to do.”

“It’s unfortunate this has happened because we have a lot of vulnerable people in our care and we want to make sure they have the resources they need,” Rusk said.