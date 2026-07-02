WA AG joins Cowlitz County to review Nippon tank failure

Matthew Esnayra The Daily News (Longview, Wash.)

Washington Attorney General Nick Brown announced Wednesday that his office was granted investigative authority to search for any potential criminal activity that contributed to the fatal May 26 tank failure at Nippon Dynawave Packaging in Longview.

In addition to Cowlitz County Prosecuting Attorney Ryan Jurvakainen’s investigation, Brown’s office can also bring criminal charges if staff find crimes played a part in the tank failure that killed 11 people and injured others.

The attorney general’s review shouldn’t lead the public to assume wrongdoing, according to an office press release. Instead, the office is examining possible violations of state law.

The attorney general’s office also has experience in industrial and environmental cases and specialized resources for complex investigations, the notice states.

“Our office has unique expertise and resources, and we are ready to answer the call from local law enforcement when they need our assistance in complex cases,” said Brown in a press release. “Washington deserves a thorough investigation to make sure a tragedy like this never happens again.