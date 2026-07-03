Egypt beats Australia on penalties for country’s first knockout win

Nick Harris Fort Worth Star-Telegram

ARLINGTON, Texas — The greatest World Cup squad in Egypt’s soccer history will live to fight on for one more round in 2026.

Led by its captain and best player of all time, Mohamed Salah, Egypt survived its toughest test against a youthful and scrappy Australia squad on Friday at AT&T Stadium with a penalty shootout win in the round of 32.

After an early goal in the 13th minute, Egypt couldn’t find the back of the net again over 100 minutes despite sending 14 shots. Australia’s pace and youth took control at parts of regulation, but only had the Egypt own goal in the 55th minute to show for its efforts.

In the penalty shootout, Egypt converted all four attempts while Australia missed the net twice to spell the end for the Socceroos in 2026.

In a wildly entertaining knockout round match in Arlington, here are three takeaways from the Pharaohs’ survival:

Experience trumps youth in knockout round

Even though Australia’s squad as a whole has had significantly more World Cup experience in the past 20 years, the Egypt starting lineup made up entirely of players who are age 27 or older brought the actual on-pitch experience to the latter stages of Friday’s match. On the other side, Australia has just four players who are 27 or older, with two being 27.

It’s a common separator in playoff, single-elimination formats: Experience wins.

With players like Salah and Omar Marmoush on the pitch with late dramatics on the line, it mattered. With Australia closing in on a winner in regulation with its young attack, Egypt settled in over the final 20 minutes or so to regain control of possession and find the more consistent threats on goal. That continued in extra time, as the Aussies rarely found big moments in the extra 30 minutes. And when there is a penalty shootout, experience becomes that much more important. It’s exactly what we saw on display.

Australia tried to counter the experience gap by bringing in veteran goalkeeper Matthew Ryan (34 years old) just before the shootout, but it didn’t matter. Egypt converted on all four of its attempts, while Australia missed two crucial penalties — including the last one from an 18-year-old — to write the end.

It took just about all that Egypt had, but little factors are the separating ones in the World Cup. And while the Pharaohs now move on to a likely match against Argentina, where the experience edge flips to the other side, maybe they can take some of the underdog effort that Australia gave them on Friday.

Australia provided its appetizer to 2030

Even though the lack of experience helped write the end for Australia on Friday, the big benefit of having so much young talent on display in a knockout round match like this one is that the future offers a lot of optimism for when — not if — Australia returns to this stage.

If 2026 was the appetizer for the Socceroos, then 2030 should have Mount Kosciuszko-high expectations — there’s a little Down Under geography nugget for you — for what is served as the entree.

Led by 20-year-old Nestory Irankunda — who will almost certainly be playing a top European league in four years — and 22-year-old Cristian Volpato, there are multiple more runs ahead for Australia. Factoring in that its football confederation has changed ties to play in Asia in between tournaments rather than with Oceania teams, Australia will be more battle-tested when the 2030 edition rolls around.

If Australia makes some noise four years from now, remember this match. It set the table for what that success ends up looking like.

What’s better than a penalty shootout?

Playoff hockey. March Madness. Overtime in the Super Bowl. Game 7. A World Cup penalty shootout.

And if we were ranking those things, it’s hard to imagine one or two things eclipsing the drama and theatrics of what we saw on the pitch Friday. It’s the third penalty shootout that the 2026 tournament has offered, and all three have delivered.

Egypt brought the calm, cool, collected factors to the shootout, converting on all four attempts from Mahmoud Saber, Rami Rabia, Salah and Hossam Abdelmaguid. With each kick, all 70,000-plus in AT&T Stadium held onto its every movement. And in the event it hit the net, pure jubilation for half of those fans.

The intensity is simply unmatched. Until you experience it — especially in-person — it’s hard to compare it to anything else in sports. Consider us all lucky to witness such an entertaining spectacle Friday.