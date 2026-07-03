Folarin Balogun talks red card, suspension for USMNT’s next World Cup match

Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Folarin Balogun had every right to deliver the same harsh criticism that many others have in the hours since the United States striker was given a heavily disputed red card that will leave him as a spectator when his team next takes the field in Seattle.

But he chose not to when the chance came his way Friday morning before the U.S. practiced at the University of Washington soccer stadium.

“I’ve seen many different opinions and takes. For me personally, I think a yellow card would have been fair,” Balogun said. “It’s something that’s happened, so we have to move forward and I have to accept it. But the most important thing is just to focus on the bigger picture, which is Belgium.”

Friday’s practice was the start of preparations for the U.S. before Monday night’s matchup against Belgium in the FIFA Men’s World Cup round of 16 at Seattle Stadium. Those preparations will not include Balogun as an option in the lineup after he was issued a red card in the second half of the round of 32 victory over Bosnia-Herzegovina this week.

U.S. Soccer confirmed with FIFA that Balogun’s suspension will only be for the match against Belgium and that if the team advances to the quarterfinals next Friday back in Los Angeles, the striker will be eligible to return. But it’s still a massive loss for one of the most impressive U.S. players, who has three goals through the first four matches of the tournament.

“When you miss a player like (Balogun), obviously things change a little bit, but we’ve been flexible. Guys have shown that they’re ready to play,” U.S. midfielder Tyler Adams said.

The red card given to Balogun has fueled one of the big talking points of the tournament: the intervention of video review for events on the field. Balogun wasn’t called for a foul on the field, but video review later determined that his challenge on Tarik Muharemovic was worthy of being sent off.

In real time, the challenge looked like two players jostling for a loose ball, with no malice intent involved. Only when the play was slowed down on replay did it become apparent that Balogun’s cleats had raked the back of Muharemovic’s calf and landed on his ankle.

But even slowed down, it seemed clear the contact was inadvertent. That’s why Balogun said a yellow card was warranted. But a red? It still seems harsh a couple of days later and most pundits analyzing the tournament have agreed the decision went too far.

“It’s been a roller coaster. There’s been lots of different emotions. Been upset, I’ve been happy. It’s been surreal, to be honest,” Balogun said. “But for me, I think it was just important to stay calm. I never want to react out of anger and out of emotion. There’s still lots of people who are inspiring little kids, boys and girls who are watching. We have to show them the correct way to handle things, even when you think it’s unjust. So, I thought I did that. And, as I said, I’m happy with the support I’m receiving by the team. I think we’re all looking forward to seeing what we can do against Belgium.”

Balogun became the first player to score a goal and pick up a red card in the same World Cup match since France legend Zinedine Zidane in 2006. While not exactly the most optimal category to land in — he’s one of four players all-time — that’s still pretty heady company for Balogun, who has become one of the breakout stars for the U.S.

Balogun, who celebrated his 25th birthday Friday, scored 13 goals for Monaco in Ligue 1 this past season and has often been the top choice striker for U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino since he took over. Balogun was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., but grew up in London and didn’t commit to being part of the U.S. national team program until 2023. He wasn’t a known name.

But starring on the big stage in the sport playing for the home team can and has quickly changed Balogun’s profile in the U.S. And he seems to understand the impression that he’s making on the general sporting public.

For example, after the conclusion of Wednesday’s match, Balogun went to shake the hand of the referee who sent him off.

“The most important thing for me is also to give the correct example to people watching,” Balogun said. “This is something that I’m aware that the World Cup might be the first time that a lot of American viewers are tuning in. So, it’s important just to show people that when things happen to you, good or bad, just to continue to be yourself.”

Balogun’s absence likely means Ricardo Pepi will step into the starting lineup with Haji Wright also a possibility. Pepi played every match of the group stage and started the final two matches against Australia and Turkey. Versus Australia, Pepi was inserted into the lineup with Christian Pulisic out due to a calf injury. He started in the traditional striker spot against Turkey while Balogun was rested with nothing at stake.

Wright has made just one appearance so far in the closing seconds of the victory over Australia on June 19 in Seattle. But he can be a prolific striker in his own right with 17 goals in the English Championship, helping Coventry City win the league title.

“If it’s Pepi, if it’s Haji, if they go a different direction, who knows? I’m not the coach,” Adams said. “But yeah, it should be an exciting opportunity for everybody.”