Four Stevens County deputies on leave after shooting, killing armed man suspected of firing gun at children

Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputies shot and killed an armed man Thursday evening suspected of shooting at two children riding a four-wheeler.

The agency said in a release Friday deputies responded to a rural community along Highway 291 and Long Lake, about 3 miles east of the Lake Spokane Campground, just after 5 p.m. A mother reported her two children were distraught but uninjured after a man fired shots at the two.

When her husband went to inquire, he was confronted by the man with a gun, according to the release.

Responding deputies made multiple attempts to contact the man at his residence as the evening went on. He exited the house around 8:20 p.m. carrying a handgun and refusing to obey orders while advancing on the deputies at the scene, the release states.

The sheriff office said a deputy fired and struck the man with a “less lethal munitions round,” which could be a bean bag, rubber, plastic or foam projectile. It was “initially effective,” but the man raised his handgun at the deputies, according to the release. Four Stevens County Sheriff’s Office deputies fired multiple shots at the man and killed him.

The deputies who fired their weapons have been placed on leave as the incident is investigated by the Washington State Patrol. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office will not be a part of the investigation, and do not plan to release any additional information.

“No media inquiries will be accepted or returned,” the release states.