Indians take control early, ride strong pitching to seventh straight win | NWL baseball

From staff reports

HILLSBORO, Ore. – The Spokane Indians scored all of their runs early, then leaned on strong pitching to stay unbeaten on this road trip and remain atop the High-A Northwest League second-half standings.

The Indians won their seventh straight game and improved to 4-0 in this six-game series against Hillsboro, winning 4-2 on Friday evening at Hops Ballpark.

In the first inning, Spokane’s Ethan Hedges lined a single to left field to plate Tommy Hopfe, who led off with a walk. Two batters later, Jacob Humphrey sent a double to the right-field corner, giving the Indians (38-41 overall, 9-4 second half) a 3-0 lead.

Hopfe hit a double in the second and later scored on another RBI single from Hedges, who is 7-for-15 at the plate during this series.

The Hops (38-41, 6-7) got a run back in the bottom of the second, but that was all the scoring they could manage against Indians starter Bryson Hammer (4-6), who allowed two hits and two walks with seven strikeouts over five innings.

Spokane reliever Hunter Mann went the next three innings, giving up three hits and a seventh-inning run. Nathan Blasick earned his sixth save for Spokane, striking out two in the ninth.

Hillsboro starter John West (3-6) allowed all four runs, surrendering seven hits and three walks with five strikeouts over six innings.