Letters to the editor for July 3

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Luc Jasmin III ready to lead District 3

To everyone in District 3, I encourage you to vote for Luc Jasmin III for the Washington state House of Representatives. Luc will be an excellent legislator, I say that with full confidence having seen his leadership in action for many years in Spokane.

I first met Luc in 2021, and since then he has done nothing but impress me with his tireless work ethic, dedication to serving the community and working for the best interests of all of Eastern Washington. Luc is an extremely qualified candidate, with an impressive resume, background, and endorsements, but his greatest trait is that he shows up with his actual presence in our community. Luc is everywhere it seems and has been for a long time, consistently showing up. He understands how to advocate and lead for Spokane Citizens.

In the August primary, I highly recommend voting for Luc Jasmin III.

Derrick Skaug

Colbert

Track record doesn’t inspire confidence

According to the Sunday (June 28) edition, Rep. Michael Baumgartner has confidence that Trump won’t be bamboozled. I cannot share that confidence. Trump has been bamboozled by Iran, Putin, China, Israel, DOGE and the contractor that he hired to fix that reflecting pool.

In his turn, Trump has tried to bamboozle the American people about the Iran war, election fraud, the Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to overthrow the Constitution, tariffs, the national debt, extra judicial killings at sea and Haitians eating family pets in Ohio.

For Baumgartner to trust Trump shows extraordinarily bad judgment and demonstrates why we need a new representative.

Michael O’Dea

Spokane

‘Woke’ deputy

Claiming that former Deputy Sheriff Clay Hilton is a “victim” of “woke” thinking is classic MAGA-era reality reversal at its worse. First, it raises an essentially harmless action – illegal parking – to a ridiculous threat level that clearly was never there; second, it paints the true victim, Kevin Hinton, as a violent criminal when evidence clearly shows he was not; third, it tries to represent actual criminal acts – extreme violence against an essentially harmless citizen and deliberate misrepresentation of the facts by the perpetrator of the crime, the deputy sheriff, as inconsequential. But, in fact, labeling the prosecution of the deputy as woke thinking is essentially accurate, since being “woke” is, in reality, the process of seeking truth, equal and fair treatment of all citizens, and seeking full accountability for our actions and choices, especially by those in positions of authority or power.

The MAGA movement has demonized all those values in the interest of protecting a warped and false narrative of recent events and a truly anti-American mentality. This is what MAGAism truly celebrates – violent, criminal actions being excused while decent citizens are terrorized and prosecuted. And it is just one more example of how thoroughly Trumpism endangers the nation – his versions of reality, shared by far too many, are not just the simple delusional ramblings of a harmless quack, they are the pronouncements of the most powerful politician in the world and an infection that continues to sicken the heart of our nation.

Steve Blewett

Spokane