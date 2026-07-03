Russian bomb attack kills at least four in Ukraine’s Sumy, other areas also hit, officials say

Rescuers work at the site of an apartment building damaged during a Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine July 2, 2026. REUTERS/Viacheslav Ratynskyi (Viacheslav Ratynskyi)

Ron Popeski and Oleksandr Kozhukhar Reuters

A massive Russian glide bomb strike on the center of the northern Ukrainian city of Sumy killed at least four people, including a child, on Friday and injured 27, regional Gov. Oleh ​Hryhorov said.

Other areas in Sumy region and in southeastern Ukraine, closer to the front lines, also came under Russian attack, killing a total ⁠of six people.

“At the epicenter of the strike — a high-rise apartment building, a shop and a ‌street,” Hryhorov wrote on Telegram of the ​strike in Sumy. “There were a great many people. Children.”

Hryhorov said the dead included a five-year-old child and her mother. The injured were being treated in hospitals, he said, including a 13-year-old in serious ⁠condition.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted pictures of the aftermath ‌of the attack, including ‌medics attending to the injured, a strip of pavement covered in blood along with two abandoned sandals and ⁠a building reduced to rubble.

He called for Ukraine’s allies to intensify pressure on Russia “so that the terror can be stopped”.

Sumy region, ‌under near-constant attacks by Russian ‌forces, is on the Russian border. Moscow has in recent months tried to expand what it describes as a buffer zone in ⁠the region.

Earlier in the day, one person was killed ​when Russian forces launched ⁠glide ​bombs near the city of Sumy.

To the southeast, more than 50 strikes involving drones, artillery and bombs killed three in Dnipropetrovsk region, including two near Nikopol, a town on the ⁠opposite bank of the Dnipro River from the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

Twelve people were injured, Regional Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram.

Two people were ⁠killed in a strike in the city of Zaporizhzhia, a frequent recent target of deadly attacks, Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov said. A total of 21 people were hurt.

Fedorov said new ⁠attacks were launched on the ‌city late in the evening.

Reuters could not ​independently verify the ‌accounts.

The capital Kyiv was observing a day of mourning, a ​day after a Russian missile and drone attack killed at least 30 people in the deadliest strike on the city this year.