Selena Gomez, Adam Sandler, Lena Dunham attend Taylor Swift rehearsal dinner

Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — The myriad famous faces spotted en route to Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s reported rehearsal dinner celebration Thursday shed light on who remained in the pop superstar’s good graces ahead of the couple’s Madison Square Garden nuptials, and who may have truly worn out their welcome.

First, the bride’s best friends. Selena Gomez posted an Instagram story of herself donning a strapless black gown in the back of a limo and applying makeup to the tune of Ariana Grande’s “7 rings.” Photos published by TMZ show Abigail Anderson Berard leaving the Ritz-Carlton in a gold gown and shawl, which appeared to channel Swift’s 2008 “Fearless” album. The album’s second track, “Fifteen,” includes a notable shoutout to Berard.

For months, fans speculated that either Lena Dunham or Swift’s frequent collaborator Jack Antonoff — whose 2017 split was documented in intimate detail in the former’s new memoir “Famesick” — might sit out the event.

Viral social media images show Dunham in a limo en route to the Midtown madness, while Antonoff and his sister, designer Rachel Antonoff, were also seen getting into a black SUV near the arena, per Us Weekly. Swift was a bridesmaid at Dunham’s intimate 2021 nuptials to musician Luis Felber and a guest at Antonoff’s 2023 wedding to actress Margaret Qualley. It’s unclear whether either Felber or Qualley attended Thursday.

Spotted as well were sportscasters Charissa Thompson and Erin Andrews, both of whom wore sparkly silver numbers, as were Kelce’s aunt Joan and uncle Don. Swift’s publicist, Tree Paine, who got screen time in the 2020 Swift documentary “Miss Americana,” was seen in a periwinkle dress and diamond necklace.

Bradley Cooper, who’s dating Swift’s close friend Gigi Hadid, was seen in a suit Thursday, presumably heading to the festivities.

Also seen Thursday were Adam Sandler, getting out of an SVU in The Garden’s underground unloading zone, and Swift’s friend, stylist Ashley Avignone.

Perhaps most notable of all though was who was not in attendance. Swift’s former bestie Blake Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds were seen upstate at a horse show their daughter Betty was competing in. The actress and Swift have reportedly been on the outs since early 2025, amid Lively’s “It Ends With Us” legal battle. Notably, the couple’s 6-year-old and her sisters 11-year-old James and 9-year-old Inez, were all named in Swift’s 2020 song, “betty.”

The San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and his wife, Claire, as well as Kelce’s pal Ross Travis, were all seen Thursday in the city, while NFL commentator Greg Olsen was seen near MSG.

Sabrina Carpenter and Graham Norton, both in Swift’s circle, are also among the stars spotted around or arriving to New York this week.

Swift and Kelce’s suspected wedding, believed to host upwards of 1,100 guests, has already shuttered the streets surrounded the arena until midday Saturday.