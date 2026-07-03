This day in history: ‘I’m just here for the money,’ an all-business bank robber told Rosauers employees

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: A masked robber hid inside the Rosauers supermarket at University City in Spokane Valley, emerged while clerks were counting the day’s receipts and said, “This is for real. This is a holdup. … I’m a professional and I know what I’m doing. I’m not afraid. I’m just here for the money.”

He displayed a .22-caliber automatic and threatened to shoot any employee who did “anything wrong.”

He handcuffed four employees. Then he slit open the money bags that had been filled by the clerks and took an estimated $25,000.

He ordered three of the employees to lie down and not move for five minutes. Then he forced the fourth employee to accompany him out the door of the supermarket. That employee was released when the robber fled in a waiting car. The employee, still handcuffed, rushed back to the supermarket and pushed the holdup alarm.

Police responded right away, but the robber was long gone.

From 1926: Federal Prohibition agents hit the jackpot when they raided “a large, isolated house” on East Longfellow Avenue.

They found a 250-gallon still, 185 gallons of moonshine, 250 gallons of mash, 12 sacks of sugar “and a quantity of corn and other essentials for making corn whisky.” The agent in charge called it “one of the most complete outfits for making liquor that we have ever taken.”

The raid could not have been easier to pull off.

“The boys went out to the place yesterday afternoon, but found no one at home,” the agent said. “All the equipment and liquor was on the premises, so the boys just sat down and waited for someone to show up.”

That evening, a man drove into the garage. Officers arrested him and charged him with liquor manufacture.