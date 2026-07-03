Turkey bans American cruise of LGBTQ+ passengers from docking

Sara Moniuszko USA TODAY

Turkish authorities banned a cruise ship of LGBTQ+ travelers from docking, according to Atlantis Events, a U.S.-based company who specializes in hosting gay cruises and vacations.

The ship − which was scheduled to dock in Kusadasi, Turkey on July 7 and spend the following two days in Istanbul ​during a Mediterranean tour − was told on July 2 that the port calls “would have to be canceled,” Rich Campbell, CEO of Atlantis Events, told USA TODAY July 3.

“Moral standards” and “family values” were ⁠cited for the reasoning behind the decision, according to CNN, who was the first to report the news.

In a post shared to ‌X, authorities in Turkey’s Aydin province called out the ​ship’s group as being “known for behaviors that do not align with the structure of our society and our moral values,” promising the ship’s arrival had been “canceled.”

USA TODAY has reached out to Turkey’s ministry of tourism for comment.

‘The ship looks like any other ship’

Campbell said the ⁠ship’s nearly 2,000 passengers were excited to have fun, eat ‌and shop in the country − something ‌the company has been doing for years.

“When we pull into port, the ship looks like any other ship. It’s not like we’re not a gay ⁠pride rally, we’re not a march, we’re not an organization, we’re not a political statement in any way,” he added. “The cruise was advertised a year ago, it’s not ‌new, we’ve been to Istanbul and Kusadasi ‌13 times in the last 25 years.”

Despite extensive calls with the U.S. Embassy in Turkey, Campbell said they were “not able to get the Turkish authorities to move” on the decision.

“If ⁠your business is tourism, you cannot pick and choose who your guests are ​going to be, because the ⁠minute you ​do that, you instill fear in people who might belong to that group,” he added. “It seemed to be like an extremely short-sighted move, but that is what has happened.”

The ship, named Scarlet Lady, is owned by Virgin Voyages cruise line − one of ⁠many cruises Atlantis charters for trips around the world, Campbell explained.

According to ship tracking data site MarineTraffic, the ship is docked at a Greek island as of June 3. Campbell said the ship will ⁠now stop in Cairo, Egypt and Crete instead of Turkey.

Performer Patti LuPone ‘shocked’ and ‘furious’

In a post to Instagram, actress and singer Patti LuPone said she had plans to perform on the cruise and is “shocked” by the news.

“A ship − a magnificent ship − full ⁠of gay men. And me. Denied entry ‌to Turkey simply because of who is on board. I am ​furious, but ‌I am sailing, as the ship will make other ports of call,” she said. “I am ​ready to perform for all the wonderful men on this Atlantis cruise, who deserve so much better than this.”