USMNT honored by Mariners in festive pregame ceremony

Adam Jude and Tim Booth Seattle Times

SEATTLE – National pride reached a fever pitch just before the start of the Mariners-Blue Jays game Friday evening at T-Mobile Park.

And in a pleasant surprise, Mauricio Pochettino threw a first pitch to Mariners manager Dan Wilson for a strike.

Baseball, clearly, was a little foreign to Pochettino, a native of Argentina and the coach of the U.S. men’s national team. He probably could not have anticipated part of his duties coaching the U.S. to include ceremonial first pitches.

Given less than 24 hours notice for this appearance, Pochettino acquitted himself just fine, much as his team has done in its march to the FIFA World Cup round of 16, where they’ll play Belgium across the street at Seattle Stadium on Monday.

The Mariners held an elaborate pregame ceremony to honor the U.S. squad, and each national team player was introduced one by one, walking onto the diamond on a red carpet under several American flags. Most of them wore Mariners caps.

U.S. midfielder Cristian Roldan, the Seattle Sounders star, was the last player introduced and he walked onto the field carrying the Mariners’ gold trident to a rousing ovation among the near-sellout crowd.

After Pochettino’s pitch to Wilson, the U.S. players huddled around the pitcher’s mound, and Pochettino and Roldan both took the mic to thank the crowd.

“Thank you Seattle,” Roldan said. “Thanks for the love and support. Let’s go win the World Cup!”

Mariners players holding American flags then walked onto the infield grass to mingle with the U.S. players and pose for photos.

The weekend series between the Mariners and Blue Jays — in their first meeting since their dramatic showdown in the American League Championship Series last October — already carried heightened anticipation, with the horde of Canadians making their annual trek down from British Columbia to help fill T-Mobile Park.

The presence of the U.S. national team added to the excitement, and the stakes, a day before the Fourth of July and America’s 250th birthday celebration.

Seattle singer Sarah Rose Davis performed both the Canadian and American national anthems, and a heartfelt “U-S-A! U-S-A!” cheer soon rose from the crowd.

As the pregame ceremony was wrapping up, “Take Me Home, Country Roads” was played over the stadium loudspeakers, many in the crowd joining in to sing the chorus.

There was a noticeable baseball tone to the U.S. practice at the UW soccer stadium on Friday morning in preparation for the events at T-Mobile Park. But it wasn’t just Pochettino that got involved.

Weston McKennie, Alejandro Zendejas, Matt Turner, Tim Ream and Brenden Aaronson all took turns playing catch on the field. Turner and Ream seemed to have the most natural throwing motion and McKennie threw the most pitches.

Eventually, Pochettino and a staff member started to toss the ball around, beginning at around 30 feet and eventually getting out close to the distance between the mound and home plate. Turner was in the ear of his coach giving advice, although it was difficult to tell if any of it helped.

The chance to attend the M’s game seemed a welcome distraction with the amount of focus the team is under getting ready for Monday night’s game with Belgium.

“I think that sort of stuff can only happen in America,” U.S. striker Folarin Balogun said. “So I’m very, very proud as I said. This is a unique experience for me, being in the World Cup in your home nation. And I think you’re seeing. We’ve been able to be so focused, but at the same time have so many things we can do to distract ourselves and to take our mind off the high-pressure environment. This afternoon or this evening will be another opportunity to do that.”