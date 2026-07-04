3 children dead after boat capsizes in storm on Wisconsin’s Geneva Lake

By Anthony Thompson USA Today

Three children died and seven other people were rescued after a recreational boat capsized on Geneva Lake in southeastern Wisconsin during a fast-moving severe storm on Friday, authorities said.

The boat was carrying 10 people, including six adults and four children, when a sudden storm swept across the lake on Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency. Officials said conditions deteriorated rapidly as strong winds and heavy waves developed, creating hazardous conditions for boaters.

Investigators said the vessel attempted to return to shore as the weather worsened but was overwhelmed by the storm. The boat took on water, capsized and sank.

Emergency responders rescued six adults and one child from the lake. Crews then launched a search after learning that three children were missing. The children were later recovered and transported to area hospitals, where they were pronounced dead, authorities said.

Boat capsizes during sudden storm on Geneva Lake





Officials said all four children aboard were wearing life jackets at the time of the incident. The victims have not been publicly identified pending notification of their families. CBS News Chicago reported that the children are believed to be under the age of 13.

The Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources are conducting a joint investigation. Officials said the circumstances remain under review and no further details have been released. USA Today reached out to the Lake Geneva Police Department for additional details.

Severe storms cause widespread damage in Wisconsin

The boating incident occurred as severe thunderstorms moved across southern Wisconsin, triggering widespread damage in Walworth County.

Walworth County Undersheriff Tom Hausner said emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls reporting fallen trees, downed power lines, damaged buildings and people trapped inside homes and businesses. Response efforts were slowed as debris blocked roads and live wires created hazardous conditions.

“Power lines are all over the place. We are urging people to stay away,” Hausner said.

Lake Geneva Mayor Todd Krause declared a local emergency following the storm. Officials said one person suffered minor injuries after being struck by a falling tree, and multiple areas experienced power outages.

Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@usatodayco.com, or on X @athompsonUSAT

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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