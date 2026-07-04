Dear Annie: Celebrating freedom, family and love this Fourth of July

By Annie Lane Creators Syndciate

Dear Readers: On this Fourth of July, I hope you give yourself permission to slow down.

Let the day be simple.

Enjoy the sound of laughter from the next yard. Notice the flags moving in the breeze. Sit outside with a cold drink. Watch the children run through the grass. Stay up for the fireworks, even if you are tired.

There is something about this holiday that brings us back to the things that matter most.

Freedom. Family. Friendship. Hope.

We often think of freedom in big, historic terms, and we should. We owe so much to the men and women who served, sacrificed and helped build this country.

But freedom also lives in the small moments.

It is the freedom to call someone you love. To speak your mind. To choose a new path. To start over. To sit quietly and be exactly who you are.

Those moments may not seem grand, but they are precious.

So today, do not worry about making everything perfect.

The table does not have to look beautiful. The food does not have to be homemade. The family does not have to agree on everything. And the fireworks do not have to be seen from the best seat in town.

What matters is being present.

Look around at the people beside you. Listen to their stories. Laugh when you can. Forgive a little faster. Put the phone down for a while.

And if someone you know is alone today, reach out.

A phone call can change the shape of a lonely afternoon. An extra chair can mean more than you realize. Kindness is one of the most beautiful ways we can celebrate freedom.

Some of you may be carrying sadness this holiday.

You may be missing someone. You may be worried about your family, your health or the future. You may not feel much like celebrating.

That is all right.

You do not have to force joy. Sometimes peace is enough.

Take a walk. Listen to music. Make yourself something good to eat. Watch the sky. Let the day meet you where you are.

Our country is not perfect. Neither are we.

But there is still so much goodness around us. There are still people helping neighbors, caring for strangers, serving their communities and choosing hope when it would be easier to give up.

That is worth celebrating.

As the fireworks light up the night, I hope you remember that darkness never gets the final word.

There is always another spark. Another chance. Another morning.

May this Fourth of July leave you feeling grateful, peaceful and a little more hopeful than you did before.

And may you remember that the best part of this country has always been its people.

Happy Fourth of July.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.