Grapevine fire reaches 95% containment after burning 26K acres

By Trevor Squire Las Vegas Review-Journal

The Grapevine fire is estimated at 26,464 acres and is 95% contained, Nevada Incident Management Team #4 said Saturday.

Firefighters continue to patrol and secure containment lines on the Grapevine fire, located in Lincoln County’s Caliente area, with scattered pockets of residual heat still present across interior areas. Supression repair operations are ongoing, with teams restoring dozer lines and addressing disturbed areas in an effort to support long-term recovery while maintaining public safety.

Division personnel are monitoring for potential flare-ups along the fire edges, interior islands and sections of handline that may be exposed to wind or slope influence.

Caliente is located 140 miles north of Las Vegas.

The other wildfire south of Caliente, the Kane Springs fire, has burned 17,042 acres and is at 95% containment since emerging on June 17.

In northern Lincoln County near Pioche, the Parsnip Peak and Dry Canyon fires started June 26. The Parsnip Peak fire has burned 2,264 acres and is at 50% containment. The Dry Canyon fire has burned 1,651 acres and is 95% contained.

Beaver Dam State Park remains closed to ensure safety of visitors and fire personnel.

The Eagle Valley Reservoir in Spring Valley State Park is reopened for public use during Fourth of July weekend.

Visitors and residents in the area are urged to use “extreme” caution for holiday festivities while hot, dry and windy conditions persist in Nevada.

“Even a single spark can quickly grow into a large wildfire. Secure trailer chains to prevent sparks, never leave campfires unattended, avoid parking vehicles on dry grass, and follow all fire restrictions,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a release. “Everyone has a role to play in preventing human-caused wildfires and protecting Nevada’s communities and public lands.”